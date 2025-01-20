Diablo 4 could be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 by end of 2025

Diablo 4 may be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, this is according to a YouTuber who has a reliable track record when it comes to predicting new releases.

The rumor comes from the eXputer writer known as eXtas1s who also hosts his own YouTube channel where the spoken language is primarily Spanish.

As originally reported by VGC, during a discussion regarding NateTheHate’s prediction of Halo: The Master Chief Collection coming to the Nintendo Switch, eXtas1s then predicted that Diablo 4 would be coming to Nintendo’s next handheld console, too.

He said, “These are two of the video games Microsoft will port to Switch 2, but they aren’t the only ones. In fact, here’s a little bit of an exclusive or scoop I can tell you about.”

“According to what I’ve been told, Diablo 4 is already in the works for Nintendo Switch 2, so it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Diablo 4 was released in 2025 on Switch 2.”

eXtras1s discussed Diablo 4 at the twelve-minute mark (in Spanish).

More potential Switch 2 games after Diablo

He then went on to predict that Call of Duty, Fallout 4, Starfield, Tekken 8, and even Elden Ring could also come to Switch 2.

eXtras1s accurately predicted that Diablo 1 would be coming to Game Pass PC in January, 2025, so he has a solid track record when it comes to leaks, especially when it comes to Diablo games.

While all rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed, Diablo 4 on the Switch 2 would make a lot of sense. Diablo 2: Resurrected was released on the Switch and Diablo 3 was also ported to the hybrid console.

However, the mobile game Diablo Immortal has remained locked on phones, tablets, and PC since that was released. We’ll be sure to keep you updated if Diablo 4 is announced for the Switch 2.