Diablo 4 still suffers from game-breaking couch co-op bug

Diablo 4 players can’t believe a game-breaking couch co-op bug is still wreaking havoc in the ARPG.

Reports about a local co-op glitch in Diablo 4 began circulating during the beta period in March 2023. One D4 Forums post identified the problem on PS5, with the user noting that they’d encountered a “crippling bug which reduces the attack speed while playing couch co-op.”

Blizzard developers never addressed the issue and the full game launched without a fix in tow. As such, this particular problem continues to impact those who play Diablo 4’s local co-op mode across all platforms.

Since over a year has passed, the community is trying to bring the ongoing error to Blizzard’s attention. A Redditor highlighted the glitch in a post that details how attack speed is adversely affected in couch co-op sessions.

Players running an attack speed build will notice certain bonuses don’t apply when teaming up with family or friends for local play. The user explained, “You will be capped at 100%… and no amount of attack speed you stack on your character will make any difference. Any build that uses attack speed in any meaningful way is broken.”

Worst still, the Redditor claims Diablo 4’s couch co-op bug also causes “broken skill animations,” audio hiccups, and stuttering when attacking and moving simultaneously.

Sometimes these issues only affect one player, other instances will see them impact both. Either way, at least one person always gets the raw end of the deal.

The user doesn’t think it’s a network-specific bug, since one person can leave and rejoin for a temporary fix.

Other players responding to the post noted that it is a widespread issue. One reply features over two dozen D4 Forums links about the same bug.

In addition, some in the thread said this feedback has helped them realize while playing with others feels so different. Reads one such comment, “Holy sh*t!! So this is why I felt like I was playing two different games with my wife logged in or not. I just put it down to enemy HP in multiplayer, but couldn’t ever find the numbers…”

The hope is that fans bringing this issue to light will catch Blizzard’s attention and result in a fix sooner rather than later. With Season 5 and Vessel of Hatred on the horizon, Diablo 4 players will soon have plenty of reasons to give couch co-op another try.