Diablo 4 community divided on whether Spiritborn justifies Vessel of Hatred’s price

Diablo 4’s community is skeptical about the upcoming Vessel of Hatred DLC’s price tag, with players wondering if the new Spiritborn class justifies the cost.

This type of controversy isn’t new for Diablo 4. Since launch, players have voiced their discontent over the game’s pricing and microtransactions.

At $70, the base game already seemed costly, but the in-game shop’s prices ignited further outrage. The most memed uproar was over a $65 mount bundle, priced almost as high as the full game.

Releasing in October, the Vessel of Hatred DLC introduces the new Spiritborn class and promises more content for $39.99.

However, players are skeptical if the hefty price is justified by just a single new class, voicing their discontent in the comments of a Spiritborn promo teaser on X.

While some acknowledge Spiritborn as a solid addition, many are unconvinced it’s worth the cost.

Players have noted that Vessel of Hatred costs the same as Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, which offers an average of 24 hours of gameplay and boasts a 95 score on Metacritic.

One fan commented, “What else does Vessel of Hatred offer that makes it worth the price tag?”

Much of the expansion’s pre-release reveals have centered on the Spiritborn class, which Diablo General Manager Rod Fergusson has called “broken in the most fun way.”

That focus on Spiritborn has overshadowed other content coming in the DLC, though. Vessel of Hatred also promises new towns, dungeons, and a unique multi-faceted dungeon that requires teamwork.

According to Vessel of Hatred’s Steam description, players can also look forward to new enemies, Mercenaries, and Pets to aid in their journey. Updates will also include new skills, Paragon Boards, and Legendary Glyphs for all classes, as well as new activities and rewards.

Blizzard Entertainment Spiritborn joins the Diablo 4 experience on October 8

Additionally, Diablo 4 expert Raxxanterax played Vessel of Hatred early, and he claimed that there’s a lot more in store that Blizzard hasn’t shown off yet. Spiritborn may be just the beginning of what’s on offer in this expansion.

When Vessel of Hatred launches, Diablo 4 players will have plenty of new content to explore – if Blizzard does enough to prove that the price tag is worth it.