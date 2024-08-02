Diablo 4 community convinced Blizzard “doesn’t care” about Eternal Realm players

Diablo 4’s Eternal Realm players are up in arms, claiming that Blizzard doesn’t care about them as Season 5 threatens to wipe their loot pool.

Diablo 4 offers two primary gameplay experiences: the Seasonal Realm and the Eternal Realm. In the Seasonal Realm, players start over every season. Meanwhile, Eternal Realm characters don’t reset and are perfect for players who don’t have the time to commit to a new season.

Season 4 introduced tempering and masterworking, which let players upgrade weapons in both realms. However, legacy items, gear from before Season 4, can’t undergo further upgrades.

Season 5, launching August 6, will turn many Season 4 items into legacy gear. This move makes it impossible for them to get the best version of their gear if they don’t already have it. Players who have spent a lot of time collecting unique gear feel frustrated that they can’t upgrade it further.

Gamers vented their frustration in the official Diablo 4 forum. Eternal Realm players accuse Blizzard of favoring seasonal content because that’s where the battle pass is.

One disgruntled player mocked, “Here at Blizzard, we officially don’t care about Eternal Realm. After making your hard-earned gear useless in Season 4, we’re going to do it again in Season 5. Our focus is the battle pass and seasonal content, so Eternal players can keep chasing rare items while we keep breaking their gear!”

Another threatened to file a complaint if Blizzard kept repeating this pattern. “This is NOT a FREE game! We paid for this game and continue supporting D4, so do the right thing Blizzard D4 Team and Management!” they demanded.

This player argued that constantly devaluing their gear wastes their time and effort, and they want Blizzard to let Eternal Realm players get fully upgraded loot from past Seasons rather than gating it off.

Despite the uproar, Blizzard’s focus on seasonal content seems to be resonating with a significant portion of its player base. Season 5 received praise for “finishing” the game despite also alienating Eternal Realm players who feel left out.