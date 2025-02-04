How to fix Diablo 4’s color change in patch 2.1.1

If installing Diablo 4 Patch 2.1.1 drastically altered your game’s color settings, don’t worry, there’s an easy way to resolve the issue across all platforms.

Diablo 4 players eagerly awaited the release of Update 2.1.1, since it promised to address glaring issues such as the low Forgotten Altars spawn rate.

Blizzard deployed the patch as intended on Tuesday, February 4, but players on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms quickly noticed the game’s color looked off.

Background colors for loot labels had suddenly turned red. The UI similarly boasted a much darker tint. Fortunately, players can resolve the issue after only a few quick steps.

Article continues after ad

How to change Diablo 4 color settings after Patch 2.1.1

After the patch went live, players flocked to Diablo’s subreddit to ask if anyone else had noticed the weird visual changes. The community’s myriad posts on the matter indicate the issue is pretty widespread.

From the map menu, PS5 and Xbox players can:

Got to ‘Game’

Click on the ‘Options’ button

Hit the ‘Graphics’ tab

And then toggle on ‘Enhanced Visuals’ and hit ‘Save Changes’

Turn ‘Enhanced Visuals’ back off and select ‘Save Changes’ again

For PC, Reddit users recommend the following steps:

Article continues after ad

Go to the ‘Options’ page

Select ‘Accessibility’

Click on the ‘Color Blind Filter’

Then change it to all three listed options, save each time

Finally, turn the filter off and save again

Blizzard Entertainment Enhanced Visuals Toggled On

Blizzard Entertainment Enhanced Visuals Toggled Off

Based on my experience on PS5, players may have to go through this process again after turning Diablo 4 off and logging back in later.

Article continues after ad

In addition, some users may want to double-check their brightness settings, also found under the ‘Graphics’ tab, and recalibrate them if necessary.

Blizzard developers have not addressed the issue at the time of writing but, hopefully, a proper fix will go live sooner rather than later.