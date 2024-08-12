Diablo 4’s Burning Butchers are double-teaming players in Season 5

Diablo 4 Season 5 introduced Burning Butchers for the all-new Infernal Hordes activity and some players have encountered two at once.

After appearing in Diablo 1 and 3, The Butcher mini-boss returned for D4 where he randomly spawns in Dungeons to wreak havoc for unsuspecting players.

Though he already proved a mighty foe, Blizzard developers upped the ante in Season 5 by introducing a new version called the Burning Butcher. This iteration of the character sports an upgraded design and can now set players ablaze with devastating fire attacks.

Those fighting their way through the wave-based mode don’t have just one Burning Butcher to worry about encountering, though. Some users have had to contend with battling two of the special bosses simultaneously.

Reddit user Fearish almost failed their Infernal Hordes run while trying to snap a shot of the double Burning Butchers that spawned. Both of the fiery variants appear in the screenshot below, obviously giving the player hell.

Despite their health looking dangerously low in the image, the Redditor says they survived the double-team attack.

What’s most interesting is that other Diablo 4 players in the comments claim to have similarly faced off against two Burning Butchers at the same time.

One such reply reads, “Had that happen earlier to me as well. Didn’t get anything either since you just get materials here haha.”

Another user said they ran into two of the new Butchers during a Tier 8 run, but made it out thanks to their Sorcerer having the Ice Armor skill and Tyrael’s Might equipped.

In the main game, players have relatively low chances of stumbling across regular Butcher foes. However, it is worth noting that Season 5’s Infernal Hordes activity gives users the option to attract the Burning Butcher for upcoming waves.

It’s possible the original poster and others summoned the character and ended up with a double dose because of random odds.