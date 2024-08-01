Diablo 4 Season 5 finally brings new story content to the Eternal Realm

Season 5 of Diablo 4 will see some of the season’s new story quests being added to the Eternal Realm, which is the first time this has happened since the game began.

Blizzard has confirmed that some of the new story quests being added to Diablo 4 Season 5, also known as the Season of the Infernal Hordes, will also be added to the Eternal Realm when it goes live on August 6.

This is significant as previously, all new story missions were exclusive to the Seasonal Realm which meant that players had to start a new character if they wanted to play them. Those who didn’t want to do that would need to wait until the Vessel of Hatred DLC in October before they saw any meaningful story update to the game.

Article continues after ad

To take part, those playing in the Eternal Realm will need to reach World Tier 3 and then play the quest ‘The Eyes of the Enemy’ to begin the new questline.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment New story quests will finally be added to the Eternal Realm in Diablo 4.

This will also allow those playing in the Eternal Realm to then access the Infernal Hordes mode, which will also be available to old, non-seasonal, characters. The questline will continue to exist even after Season 5 ends.

Seasonal players will also get access to an exclusive questline that begins with a quest called ‘Of Lambs and Wolves’. This quest serves as an introduction to the Seasonal Journey, which is why those playing on the Eternal Realm won’t have access to it.

Article continues after ad

There have long been calls for Blizzard to do more for players of Diablo 4’s Eternal Realm, as some fans want to continue the story on their main account so it feels like one continuous narrative, rather than starting again every season.

It forced players to engage with the season if they wanted to play the new quests, rather than the missions being added to the game, and then made available for everyone to play at their leisure with any character.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There’s been no word on the story quests from the first four seasons being added to the Eternal Realm, such as the vampire and construct questlines. However, catering for players using the Eternal Realm with new story quests will be seen as a positive move by many Diablo 4 players.