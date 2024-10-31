Diablo 4 boss admits he’s romanced every single Dragon Age companion

In an IGN interview, Diablo 4 boss Rod Fergusson revealed he’s romanced all the characters in Dragon Age. He even joked about his romantic escapades on the release date of The Veilguard.

Fergusson is a big name in gaming, having played a vital role in shaping the Gears of War franchise. After spending years crafting compelling narratives and thrilling gameplay, he now helms Diablo 4, a title that after receiving a year of post-release work, has captivated gamers and streamers alike.

With The Veilguard hitting shelves today, it’s clear that Dragon Age holds a special place in his heart. Though he is in no way involved with Veilguard’s development, Fergusson didn’t shy away from revealing his preferences.

During the interview, Fergusson openly admitted to being a huge Dragon Age fan. “I think I’ve slept with all of the Dragon Age characters,” he said with a laugh.

IGN, Unlocked Podcast Catch his anecdotes at the 40:10 mark.

When pressed for details about his favorite romance options, he joked about his many conquests, including a “halfling thief” from Dragon Age: Origins (Zevran) and a “French diplomat” from Dragon Age Inquisition (Josephine).

Fergusson shared a humorous anecdote from Inquisition, recounting his attempts to romance Josephine. “I’m a goal-oriented gamer,” he said, expressing his determination to win her over. “She was the person I was like, okay, in this game, I’m gonna make her mine.”

He went through all the choices, trying everything he could think of. Eventually, he sought help online and discovered a critical tip: “Have you had that conversation with her about her shoes?” he recalled. When he confirmed, “Yes,” he learned the unfortunate truth: he was now in the friend zone. “Once you have the shoe conversation, you can never go back,” he lamented.

Fergusson even reminisced about Origins, sharing a story of how he was unexpectedly charmed by a thief. “There was the halfling, you know, thief guy, and he was coming on,” he recalled. One of the dialogue options caught his eye: “I like your hair or something.”

To his surprise, Zevran responded with a flirtatious invitation: “Would you like to come into my tent?” Rod couldn’t help but laugh as he recounted his reaction: “I mean, yeah. I guess so.” He found himself swept up in the game’s romantic escapades.

Rod Fergusson’s lighthearted perspective on his gaming experiences infused the release with some extra fun. Though these are not the companions from The Veilguard, it’s the perfect opportunity to reflect on the memorable moments from both Dragon Age titles. Who knows? Perhaps romance mechanics will begin to find their way into Sanctuary.