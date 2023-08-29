Is Diablo Immortal’s Blood Knight class coming to Diablo 4?

Blizzard Entertainment’s Rod Fergusson has confirmed whether or not Diablo Immortal’s Blood Knight class will appear in Diablo 4.

The Blood Knight went live in Diablo Immortal as part of a free July 2023 update. This hybrid ranged/melee character marks the first new class to enter the series since the Crusader hit Diablo 3’s Reaper of Souls expansion in 2014.

As a vampire-esque abomination, the Blood Knight possesses supernatural powers that make it formidable in a fight against any foe. Its reliance on a polearm also helps this particular class of character get the job done.

To no one’s surprise, the Blood Knight has already proven a fan favorite in Immortal. The recent announcement of Diablo 4’s Season of Blood theme for Season 2 had many hoping the bloodthirsty class would migrate to the newer game. However, those hedging their bets on such a content release shouldn’t hold their breaths.

Don’t expect the Blood Knight to enter Sanctuary in Diablo 4

In an exclusive interview with German publication 4Players (via Icy Veins), Diablo GM Rod Fergusson asked why the Blood Knight wasn’t announced for D4’s Season of Blood.

Fergusson noted Immortal and D4 are “very different games with two very different teams and two different technologies.”

That both projects will soon feature vampire content is a coincidence, he continued before confirming “the Blood Knight will not appear in Diablo 4.”

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 Season of Blood begins in October 2023.

Unfortunately, it seems the Blood Knight and Diablo 4 won’t soon cross paths. But what Blizzard may have in store for the Season of Blood is not yet publicly known.

However, players can anticipate content that will allow them to become vampire hunters with vampiric abilities. More information should surface in the weeks ahead, especially since Season 2 arrives this fall on October 17.