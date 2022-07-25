Diablo 4 Beta rumors shut down by Blizzard

Sam Smith . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Reports of a Diablo 4 Beta have been put to bed by Blizzard, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be one at a later date.

Diablo fans got excited when evidence of a Diablo 4 Beta appeared on the Battle.net launcher over the past few days. The game is set to release in 2023, but no concrete date has been given as of yet. A Beta appearing now (or soon) would signify that the game’s launch is closer than we thought, but sadly, Blizzard were just conducting some internal tests, and no Diablo 4 Beta is coming – at least not yet.

Diablo’s GM Rod Fergusson clarified what was going on Twitter, saying:

“Hey all, I’m loving all the energy and excitement about a Diablo IV Beta showing up on Battle.net but you should know that this is an internal only test. Sorry! We will have more public testing in the future as we continue down the path to shipping in 2023!”

You can check out the Tweet below:

Hack and slash are likely to be disappointed that a Diablo 4 Beta isn’t coming their way anytime soon, but it’s nice to know that the game is still on track for its release window. We also imagine a Diablo 4 Beta is inevitable, but we’ll need to wait a while longer to know when it is or to hear any more details.

Until then, at least we have Diablo Immortal and the Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance 2 remaster to keep us occupied.