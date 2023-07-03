Diablo 4: Best Elixirs & how to make them

In Blizzard’s Diablo 4, Elixirs are a beneficial resource that is often overlooked. They offer numerous advancements to the player and can turn the tide in battle. Our guide will show you how to make them along with the best Elixirs in D4.

While many players are busy becoming embroiled in the hunt for Legendaries or Coiling Wards, Elixirs are also grabbing the attention of many. Even with the best build equipped for the game’s litany of classes, it still doesn’t hurt to have some Elixirs on standby.

Elixirs can give Diablo 4 players immunity to certain elements. Not only that, but they also have the ability to increase XP gain. Whichever reason you choose, Elixirs shouldn’t be overlooked by any players no matter what their level.

To help you out, we’ve whipped up a quick Elixir guide showcasing the best ones and how to make them in the game.

Best Elixirs in Diablo 4

While there are a ton of Elixirs you can make, you’ll want to focus on certain ones. After all, supplies can be limited, so you don’t have time, and space, to make them all.

So here’s our favorite Elixirs in Diablo 4 as well as a brief description of what they do:

Weak Assault Elixir : Increases attack speed by 7% and increases experience by 3% for 30 minutes.

: Increases attack speed by 7% and increases experience by 3% for 30 minutes. Weak Elixir of Cold Resistance : Increases cold resistance by 15%, and experience gained by 3% for 30 minutes.

: Increases cold resistance by 15%, and experience gained by 3% for 30 minutes. Weak Elixir of Fire Resistance : Increases fire resistance by 15% and experience gained by 3% for 30 minutes.

: Increases fire resistance by 15% and experience gained by 3% for 30 minutes. Weak Elixir of Lightning Resistance : Increases lightning resistance by 15% and experience gained by 3% for 30 minutes.

: Increases lightning resistance by 15% and experience gained by 3% for 30 minutes. Weak Iron Barb Elixir: Increases Armor by 300, Thorns by 150, and experience gained by 3% for 30 minutes.

Increases Armor by 300, Thorns by 150, and experience gained by 3% for 30 minutes. Weak Third Eye Elixir: Increases Dodge by 4% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

How to make Elixirs in Diablo 4

It’s all well and good knowing what the best Elixirs are in Diablo 4, but how do you make them? Lucky for you, we’ve got the process nailed down in just a few easy steps.

Here’s how you can make your own Diablo 4 Elixirs:

Head to one of your unlocked towns in Sanctuary. Look for the Alchemist’s icon on the map – a stone mixing bowl with a pestle. Go to them and select the Elixir submenu option. Now, pick the Elixir you want to make and check your ingredients to see if you can concoct it. If you do, get the Alchemist to make one, if not, you’ll have to go out into the world and find the ingredients or try to buy them!

That’s everything you need to know about Elixirs in Diablo 4! For more guides on the game, check out our other content we’ve got for you:

