Diablo 4 streamer breaks down how to quickly level up Barbarian weapon expertise

A Diablo 4 content creator shared a tip that should help Barbarian users build up their weapon expertise at a quicker pace.

D4’s weapon expertise feature exclusively applies to Barbarians, based on the class’ unique use of four weapon slots.

Barbarians unlock the mechanic upon reaching Level 5, then have the ability to rank up weapons from Rank 0 to Rank 10. This lengthy leveling process most notably opens the door to additional weapon techniques and bonuses.

The only way to improve a weapon’s expertise is by using it in combat. Merely having a certain weapon equipped in a slot won’t help boost its rank.

Since this can take a while, Diablo 4 content creator DatModz has found a way to ensure players can level up their Barbarian’s weapon expertise faster.

According to the streamer, players can speed up the process by equipping the weapon they want to level up, assigning an eligible skill to said weapon, and visiting Kyovashad’s Training Grounds.

Once at the Training Grounds, continuously attacking the Training Dummies will help rank up the expertise of the selected weapon.

The Diablo 4 clip DatModz shared showed their Barbarian’s One-Handed Axe Expertise increasing from 0 to 4 to 8 in a matter of moments.

This tip should prove useful as players continue to experiment with class builds in Season 4: Loot Reborn. The new season launched on May 14, complete with a game-changing itemization overhaul.

Blizzard continues to iterate on the latest changes, too, with the mid-season update adjusting Pit difficulty, balancing for Unique items, and more.

Season 5 will go live in early August, with a PTR slated to arrive on an unspecified date before then. Developers plan on sharing concrete details about both Season 5 and its PTR during an upcoming Campfire Chat on Friday, June 21.