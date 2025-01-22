Diablo 4 players warn of bugged Barbarian Unique in Season 7

Diablo 4 players have warned of a bug that breaks the functionality of the new Barbarian Unique, Mantle of Mountain’s Fury, that Blizzard introduced in Season 7.

Blizzard developers unleashed Season 7 on Tuesday, January 21, complete with a witchcraft theme that gives Diablo 4 players new powers with which they can experiment.

As with past seasonal updates, Season of Witchcraft also added a whole host of new Unique items, with all six character classes receiving at least one.

Article continues after ad

Notably, Barbarian mains were treated to chest armor named Mantle of Mountain’s Fury. This powerful item favors Hammer of the Ancients/Earthquake builds, since any Earthquakes the hammer passes through “explode for their total damage and are consumed,” according to the in-game item description.

The new Barbarian Unique in Diablo 4 is already broken

Unfortunately, players have found that the Unique armor is not working as intended. Diablo content creator Rob2628 showed proof of the item’s ineffectiveness during a Twitch stream, noting that the exploding Earthquakes do not actually damage enemies.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The chest doesn’t work, it explodes the Earthquakes but it doesn’t do any damage,” the streamer said of the Barbarian’s Mantle of Mountain’s Fury Unique.

Other Diablo 4 players exploring Season 7 content have encountered the same issue, which suggests the bug may be pretty widespread.

“New unique chest for barbarian is bugged. The explosion does 0 damage,” one person explained in a Blizzard Feedback post on Reddit.

In a different thread, another Diablo user said they recall the item working just fine during the Season 7 PTR. So why the Barbarian Unique is suddenly broken now is anyone’s guess.

Article continues after ad

The new seasonal update introduced a total of eight Unique items, one for each class while the Necromancer and Sorcerer received two apiece.

As of writing, it is unclear if any of the other Uniques were broken between the PTR and the update’s full release.