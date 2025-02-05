Diablo 4 temporarily deactivates fan-favorite feature due to crashing issues

Blizzard Entertainment has temporarily deactivated the Armory feature in Diablo 4 due to issues that arose after the release of Patch 2.1.1.

The Armory hit D4 at Season 7’s launch, finally providing a feature allowing players to switch between their favorite builds easily.

This quality-of-life addition arrived with a few limitations in tow, one being that it only supports five loadouts per character. However, its seamless integration into the experience made up for most shortcomings.

Unfortunately, Diablo 4’s 2.1.1 update caused a breakdown in the Armory’s functionality, such that developers at Blizzard had no choice but to remove it from the game.

Just hours after the 2.1.1 patch went live on Tuesday, February 4, a Diablo Community Manager announced the team had “temporarily disabled” the Armory because of crash reports from users.

The message shared on a Blizzard Forums post reads in part, “We’ve encountered a volume of crash reports related to interactions with the Armory. We will be disabling the Armory for the time being.”

Notably, this was not the only change introduced in a post-2.1.1 hotfix. Developers have additionally re-enabled the Twilight Warding Witchcraft Power, which they previously removed in a late January update after players kept dying in Hardcore mode.

On top of fixing the Armory, the next issue the Diablo 4 team plans to tackle is the reintegration of Decayed Augmentation, which Blizzard deactivated on January 31 due to an infinite damage exploit.

Season 7: Season of Witchcraft launched to widespread praise from the community. However, the seasonal update has been far from a smooth ride given the many bugs that have plagued it. Glitched Unique items and gameplay-breaking Witch Powers count among a few of the season’s various hiccups.

At the very least, developers have been steadfast about addressing the issues as quickly as possible.