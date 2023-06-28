Diablo 4: All Mount skills and how to get them

Diablo 4′s mounts are way more than just a fast way to travel. They can give you a slight edge in battle with the right skills. So, here are all the mount skills in Diablo 4 and how you can get them.

Mounts are a great way to travel in Diablo 4, if you can stomach the 10-second cooldown. They help you get around with ease, look awesome with your chosen build, and can grant you some handy skills in battle, often gaining a slight edge if used correctly. However, mount skills in the game, are worth using, letting players leap off their horse and into combat at a moment’s notice.

So, with that in mind, here are all the available mount skills in Diablo 4 as well as whether your class can use each. If you’re looking to grab yourself a mount in Diablo 4, simply follow our guide and you’ll be traveling through Sanctuary on your trusty steed before you know it.

All Mount skills in Diablo 4 & their prerequisites

Blizzard You can deal some handy damage with the aid of your mounts skills.

There are only seven mount skills in Diablo 4, but each has its own uses and prerequisites so it’s important to know which skills you can use for your steed.

Mount skill What they do Prerequisites Bone Spike Leap from the mount and slam the ground, causing spikes to erupt, damaging enemies Necromancer Class Bounding Slam Leap from the mount and pummel the ground twice in quick succession, dealing damage to nearby enemies Barbarian Class Dismount Allows you to get off the mount (10-second cooldown to ride again) All Classes Freezing Wake Jump off the mount as a wisp of ice and deal damage to enemies Sorcerer class Pummel Transform into Wearbear and leap from mount before slamming the ground Druid class Spur Allows you to get on the mount faster All Classes Volley Leap upwards and fire a barrage of arrows, damaging foes Rogue class

How to get mount skills in Diablo 4

To get mount skills in Diablo 4, you only need to be a certain class. For example, if you’re a Rogue, you’ll get access to Volley instantly, whereas if you’re a Druid, you won’t be able to use Volley but you can try Pummel.

Each skill is unlocked as soon as you get the mount so you don’t need to worry about working to unlock anything.

There you have it, that's everything you need to know about mount skills in Diablo 4 and whether you can get hold of them.

