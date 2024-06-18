Diablo 4 players demand buffs to the game’s most “useless” affix

Diablo 4 players want developers to buff the game’s “useless” affixes to turn them into more viable options.

Items in Diablo 4 come equipped with a wide range of affixes that can boost properties concerning a character’s defense, offense, and mobility.

While these stat boosts can bolster build weaknesses and provide key advantages, certain affixes have proven far less beneficial than others.

And according to some players, the Life per Second affix counts as little more than a “filler” stat. Redditor bean_barrage questioned the stat’s usefulness in a meme post that mocks Diablo 4’s Life per Second affix.

On the surface, this may seem a solid enough item stat; however, Life per Second’s problem is that it doesn’t scale with player progression.

One person in the thread explained that 200 Life per Second can fill a player’s health bar in five seconds if they’re at 1,000 max health. But the same affix will fill a health bar in eight minutes once a player reaches a max of 100,000.

Naturally, several people in the thread think developers should buff Life per Second, as it’s constantly “competing with far superior stats.”

Someone else argued it “percent-based” buff could do the trick, potentially making “a decent affix for survivability.”

However, others believe these “useless stats” have a purpose in that they guarantee the game has a “higher pool of stats,” meaning it takes longer to get better items, thus encouraging more playtime.

This isn’t the first time the Diablo 4 community has questioned the value of the Life per Second affixes.

During the PTR for Season 4’s itemization overhaul, one person in the Blizzard Forums called out the stat’s need for better balancing.

“I want this affix to stay but the balance is way off. Buff it, make it [desirable] equal to other stats… Otherwise, it is just an annoyance for gear enchants,” the user wrote.

How Blizzard might continue to iterate on itemization, affixes, and the like remains to be seen.