Diablo 3 Season 25 early patch notes: Soul shards, Witch Doctor buffs, more

Blizzard has published the early patch notes for Diablo 3 Season 25 before they hit the PTR this week. Here are the biggest changes, the full list of updates and when exactly it will all go live.

Season 25 is all set to kick-off before the end of 2021. To test the upcoming changes Blizzard is putting out a brand new Public Test Realm update.

Patch 2.7.2 has changes for Soul Shards, significant buffs to the Witch Doctor, and more set changes. So, let’s take a look at what’s all coming, and when it will get here.

When does Diablo 3 PTR patch 2.7.2 go live?

Diablo 3 patch 2.7.2 will officially go live on the PTR on November 4 and it’ll remain there for two weeks of testing before Season 25 gets started.

Season 25 will begin on November 19, almost exactly two weeks after things get going on the PTR. If you want to test the changes yourself, logging onto the Test Realm is pretty simple.

How to access Diablo 3 PTR

Select Diablo 3 on the Blizzard launcher Go to dropdown menu above “play” button Download the PTR client Once installed, log in with your email, password, and authenticator. If it’s your first time logging into the PTR, you can create a new character, or copy one over from an existing Diablo 3 account.

Diablo 3 Soul Shards and Hellforge Embers

Season 25 will bring a new type of socketable item called Soul Shards. There are seven unique Soul Shards, which each gives a different demonic power.

One of three Prime Evil Soul Shards can be equipped into Helms, and one of four Lesser Evil Soul Shards can be placed into Weapons. Each Soul Shard can be upgraded three times using a new consumable, the Hellforge Ember.

Diablo 3 Season 25 Class updates

Updates on the PTR devs said they’d like participating players to try out include Witch Doctor, Barbarian, Necromancer, Wizard and Demon Hunter set changes.

The full list of updates is down below, as well as how to copy over your character to the PTR server for the optimal preview.

Diablo 3 Season 25 | 2.7.2 Patch Notes

PTR Focus & Details

We’ll be conducting the Patch 2.7.2 PTR starting Thursday, November 4. During this time there may be periodic maintenances, outages, hotfixes, or minor patches.

There will be three PTR-unique buffs active to help you on your journey: increased Legendary drop rate, increased experience gains, and double Blood Shard drops . You can also buy new gear for testing from the special PTR vendor, Djank Mi’em , who will exchange Blood Shards for class-specific bags full of Legendary items that we’d love for you to test!

active to help you on your journey: and . You can also buy new gear for testing from the special PTR vendor, , who will exchange Blood Shards for class-specific bags full of Legendary items that we’d love for you to test! Class and Balance Changes: To ensure that the most significant class changes receive an ample amount of attention, we’d love for you to focus testing and feedback on the set changes to the Witch Doctor, Barbarian, Necromancer, Wizard and Demon Hunter.

To ensure that the most significant class changes receive an ample amount of attention, we’d love for you to focus testing and feedback on the set changes to the New Season Theme Testing: We’re looking to gather feedback on the seasonal theme content featuring Soul Shards.

So that we can efficiently review your posts, feedback should be provided in the PTR Feedback forum while bug reports should be provided in the PTR Bug Report forum.

Seasons

New Season Theme: Season 25 introduces a new type of socketable item called Soul Shards. Nephalem can find 7 unique Soul Shards, based on the Lords of Hell, which give players demonic new powers. One of 3 Prime Evil Soul Shards can be equipped into Helms and one of 4 Lesser Evil Soul Shards can be equipped into Weapons. Each Soul Shard can be upgraded three times using a new seasonal-exclusive consumable, the Hellforge Ember.

Soul Shards and Hellforge Embers can drop from anywhere in Sanctuary, but Soul Shards have a higher chance to drop from Bosses. Soul Shards cannot be traded, but can be salvaged or utilized in Caldesann’s Despair. You may only equip one Prime Evil Soul Shard and one Lesser Evil Soul Shard at a time. Lastly, Soul Shards and Hellforge Embers only drop in Seasonal play, and will not transfer to your non-seasonal character when the season ends.

Developer’s Note: With the upcoming 25th Anniversary of the Diablo Franchise, we wanted players to delve into the darker side of the Nephalem’s past. In Season 25, players can embrace evil by infusing themselves with the essences of the Lords of Hell. Players will embark on their Season Journey to discover and upgrade demonic Soul Shards based on the seven Lords of Hell. By embodying a Prime and Lesser Evil, players will inflict new forms of pain and suffering on the demons of Sanctuary. We can’t wait for players to get their hands on Soul Shards to start unlocking their true power.

Items

Item Changes

Remorseless: While both Wrath of the Berserker and Call of the Ancients are active, Hammer of the Ancients deals 600-800% increased damage.

Developer’s Note: We wanted to buff the Barbarian’s Hammer of the Ancients playstyle without putting the power into a specific set.

Shukrani’s Triumph: Spirit Walk lasts until you attack 3 times or until an elite enemy is within 20 yards of you. Attacks while in the spirit realm deal 75-100% increased damage.

Spirit Walk lasts until you attack 3 times or until an elite enemy is within 20 yards of you. Attacks while in the spirit realm deal 75-100% increased damage. Lakumba’s Ornament: Reduce all damage taken by 60% if your Soul Harvest stack is at least (1-3), and an additional 2% for each stack of Soul Harvest.

Reduce all damage taken by 60% if your Soul Harvest stack is at least (1-3), and an additional 2% for each stack of Soul Harvest. Spider Queen’s Grasp​: Corpse Spiders deals an additional 600-800% damage and releases a web on impact that Slows enemies by 80%.

Corpse Spiders deals an additional 600-800% damage and releases a web on impact that Slows enemies by 80%. Brood of Araneae​: Corpse Spiders deals an additional 75-100% damage, and each spider bite causes the target to take an additional 1% damage from Corpse Spiders for 5 seconds.

Corpse Spiders deals an additional 75-100% damage, and each spider bite causes the target to take an additional 1% damage from Corpse Spiders for 5 seconds. Spirit of Arachyr (2-piece bonus): Corpse Spiders now spawns with health and attacks twice as fast.

Corpse Spiders now spawns with health and attacks twice as fast. Spirit of Arachyr (4-piece bonus): Summon a permanent Spider Queen who leaves behind webs that lasts for 15 seconds and Slows enemies. You take 75% reduced damage while in the web. The Spider Queen is commanded to move to where you cast your Corpse Spiders.

Developer’s Note: We’ve reworked Witch Doctor’s Spirit of Arachyr set, as well as several legendary Witch Doctor items. With these changes, we hope to infuse Spirit of Arachyr with more flavor and gameplay, as well as give Witch Doctors a much needed power increase.

Marauder’s Encasement (4-piece bonus): Sentries deal 400% increased damage and cast Elemental Arrow, Chakram, Impale, Multishot, and Cluster Arrow when you do, as well as automatically cast your equipped Hatred spenders.

Sentries deal 400% increased damage and cast Elemental Arrow, Chakram, Impale, Multishot, and Cluster Arrow when you do, as well as automatically cast your equipped Hatred spenders. Marauder’s Encasement (6-piece bonus): Your primary skills, Elemental Arrow, Chakram, Impale, Multishot, Cluster Arrow, Companions, Vengeance, and Sentries deal 12000% increased damage for every active Sentry.

Your primary skills, Elemental Arrow, Chakram, Impale, Multishot, Cluster Arrow, Companions, Vengeance, and Sentries deal 12000% increased damage for every active Sentry. The Shadow’s Mantle (6-piece bonus): Impale deals an additional 75000% weapon damage to the first enemy hit, and 25000% to subsequent enemies.

Developer’s Note: We adjusted the Demon Hunter Embodiment of the Marauder set to give it some of its legacy functionality and shifted power back to the Sentries. Additionally, we buffed The Shadow’s Mantle set to make it more effective against multiple targets.

Bones of Rathma (6-piece bonus): Each permanent active minion increases the damage of Army of the Dead by 1750%, up to 31,500%.

Developer’s Note: The Necromancer’s Bones Rathma set redesign has not been as strong as we had initially hoped, so we’ve increased its power.

Firebird’s Finery (2-piece bonus): Disintegrate Ignites enemies, causing them to take 1500% weapon damage per second until they die. When you die, a meteor falls from the sky and revives you. This effect has a 60-second cooldown.

Disintegrate Ignites enemies, causing them to take 1500% weapon damage per second until they die. When you die, a meteor falls from the sky and revives you. This effect has a 60-second cooldown. Firebird’s Finery (6-piece bonus): You gain 2500% increased damage while Ignite is applied to a target. Hitting an Ignited enemy with a non-channeling fire spell deals Ignite damage multiplied by Combustion stacks.

Developer’s Note: The Wizard’s Firebird’s Finery was reborn in patch 2.7.0 and has been one of the strongest builds in the game for all activities since. It’s time to reduce the power of Firebird’s Finery to bring it more in line with other classes and builds.

How to PTR Character Copy in Diablo 3

The option to copy your existing Diablo III characters from your live account to the PTR can be done directly through the PTR client. However, only one region per account can be copied at a time.

If you choose to copy characters from your account in a different region, any previously copied PTR characters will be lost.