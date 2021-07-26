Diablo 3 players praise Ethereal Weapons giving the game “new life”

Diablo 3 Season 24, Ethereal Memory, has been quite the hit with players, but it’s the Ethereal Weapons that they’re really loving.

In the wake of Diablo 3 Season 24‘s release, players across both the High Heavens and Burning Hells have strapped on their armor and prepared for war once more.

Harkening back to Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction just in time for the release of the highly anticipated remaster, Diablo 2 Resurrected, the new update has seen the second installment’s ‘Ethereal Weapons‘ make a return to the fray.

Imbued with regenerative powers and double damage stats, the weapons have become a highly sought-after commodity, and fans are loving this newfound treasure trove of power.

Advertisement

Diablo 3’s Ethereal Weapons are just what the game needed

Originally exclusive to Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction, the Ethereal Weapons’ debut in Diablo 3 has inspired fans to traverse the dusty plains of Sanctuary to scoop up all of these wonders.

One player took to the game’s dedicated subreddit to discuss the return of the ancient weapons, writing “wow, the Ethereal Weapons are bringing a new life to Diablo 3,” showing off their prized Windforce bow for their Demon Hunter.

Jumping on the bandwagon, respondents have been inspired to jump back into game. “Damn, that’s a lot of extra stats. Makes me want to fire it up again,” writes one.

Advertisement

Another notes that “it has reinvigorated the item hunt for me,” with a final player exclaiming in almost Pokemon-style that they “can’t wait to make all the characters and collect ’em all!”

There’s a catch

The only issue with the new weapons, though, is the fact that they will not be available after the season comes to a close. Therefore, your hours of grinding are somewhat in vain.

A whole host of players are begging Blizzard to let you keep the coveted items, writing “I know everyone says this every season, but I really hope they keep Ethereals.”

Read More: Diablo 2 Resurrected is getting some very popular changes after Alpha test

One fan writes that they’re “disappointed they won’t stick around after the season,” with another confessing “the fact that they aren’t sticking around is actually what made me decide not to play the season.”

Advertisement

Whether Blizzard decided to make the exclusive weapons permanent or not remains unclear, but it’s obvious that fans are willing to fight tooth and nail to get their blood-soaked hands on them.