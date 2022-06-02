Diablo 2 Resurrected early patch notes for 1.17 update: D2R bug fixes

Early patch notes indicate Diablo 2 Resurrected update 1.17, which recently hit consoles and PC, will primarily have a slew of bug fixes .

Prior to 1.17, update 2.4 served as Diablo 2 Resurrected’s most recent patch. The 2.4 patch launched in April, introducing a whole host of bug fixes, Class changes, Level Area adjustments, and general gameplay tweaks.

Notably, Blizzard Entertainment deployed the Ladder system not too long after update 2.4 became available. Diablo 2’s answer to a ranked play mode, the Ladder significantly ramps up the competition akin to Seasons in Diablo 3.

The latest Diablo 2 Resurrected update isn’t so extravagant, but those still invested in the experience would do well to download it regardless.

Diablo 2 Resurrected 1.17 is live on PS5

As noted by MP1st, Blizzard unleashed Diablo 2 Resurrected patch 1.17 on June 1 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. The update weighs in at approximately 5GB on PS5, though it does not appear to bring much in the way of significant changes with it.

At the time of writing, the comprehensive list of changes has yet to make the rounds online. It’s possible, though, that 1.17 also tackled Ladder-related adjustments. More details should surface soon if extensive were indeed included.

A remaster of the classic Blizzard Entertainment sequel, Diablo 2 Resurrected launched in September 2021 to middling critic and user reviews. Blizzard has continued to support the remaster in the months since then, unleashing smaller and larger content changes.

How long this level of support will persist remains unknown at present, especially since other Diablo-branded projects are also in the works. Diablo Immortal landed on mobile and PC just this week, for example, though Blizzard previously noted it’s a mobile-first type of experience.

The studio also has developers attached to ongoing production on Diablo 4. To the chagrin of many a fan, however, this long-awaited entry may not launch until sometime in 2023.

Until we get more info from Blizzard, here are the early Diablo 1.17 patch notes, courtesy of Updatecrazy.

