Diablo 2 Resurrected Switch release still a mystery as players ask for more details

Despite Blizzard promising that Diablo 2 Resurrected would be coming to Switch, players are getting frustrated at the lack of communication regarding the portable Nintendo console’s version of the game.

Diablo 2 Resurrected is almost upon us, but it seems that it’s plagued by more demons than we first thought.

With players slamming Blizzard’s decision to omit the competitive ladder upon release, as well as disabling in-game voice chat and lobbies for console players, the title has proven to be pretty divisive – and it’s not even out yet.

And it seems like it’s set to remain that way, as players that planned to purchase the game on Nintendo Switch have been left with no gameplay footage, as well as no way to pre-order the devilishly delightful title despite only being two weeks away from launch.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Switch users grow concerned

For players hoping to carry Diablo 2 Resurrected around in their backpack, it seems like the wait may be a little bit longer.

While it’s common knowledge that Switch games often release later than PC, XBOX and PlayStation as they take longer to port over, there has been radio silence regarding when the title will release for the Nintendo platform.

A quick glance at Nintendo’s official website confirms that there is no pre-order option given for the title, with users only having the option to add it to their wishlist. While the release date is still set at September 23, 2021, the lack of communication is worrying.

“Two weeks until launch and no updates on the Switch version?” writes one irritated player. “Left out of the beta, no preorders, no screenshots/video that I’m aware of. A bit concerning.”

As darkness descends on the game’s Switch status, players on other consoles can pre-order the base game or the Prime Evil Collection, which includes an exclusive transmog, pet and set of wings.

Hopefully, an option for Switch emerges from the depths, though, otherwise Nintendo-based players will have to consult the High Heavens for some advice.