Diablo 2 Resurrected players demand fix after big problem with items

Diablo 2 Resurrected players want a fix after finding a big problem with Deckard Cain’s ability to identify items – a classic trick from the original D2 that’s apparently missing in the remake.

D2R is a dungeon-crawling loot bonanza, where every demon hoard you clear drops piles of equipment for players to pick and choose what to take to sell, equip, or stash away.

In order to decide what loot is worth keeping or not, D2 players need to identify the dropped item to see what slots or effects it comes with. There are two ways to identify an item, and one of them has to do with Deckard Cain’s services after rescuing him – or paying him for the service, if you didn’t pick him up in the Search for Cain quest.

D2 players made use of a trick in the original game that let Cain bulk-identify items stashed in a Horadric Cube’s 12-grid matrix. Unfortunately, this was a mechanic that was chopping in the D2R beta, and apparently gone all-together in the official release.

“Cain identification doesn’t include items in the cube like the original,” user ‘r3dholm’ said. “I find this very annoying, and hope that they’ll change it back soon.”

More players seemed to notice the omission, which started to ramp up the appeals for bringing back the popular shortcut to Diablo 2 Resurrected.

“Yesterday I was thinking how weird that was but then second-guessing myself if Cain ever did identify stuff in the cube or not,” another said. “Glad I’m not the only one disgruntled by it.”

“Yes. Should be a simple fix that would save a lot of annoyance,” user ‘Farmerben12’ said, with plenty more chiming in to make Cain’s identification much more streamlined like it was in the 2000 release.

Diablo 2 Resurrected players think it’s time to fix the item issue with Cain. Since the game is still recently released, there should be time for the devs to come in with a quick update for it.