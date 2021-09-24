Diablo 2 Resurrected players blast “unacceptable” Necromancer visuals

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Necromancer is one of the game’s most popular classes, but the lackluster animation for his iconic Corpse Explosion ability has underwhelmed players.

As players across Sanctuary dive into Blizzard’s highly anticipated remaster, Diablo 2 Resurrected, many are choosing the mysterious Necromancer as their warrior of choice.

With the ability to raise the dead and set them against the hordes of hell, the Summoner class works well for both mage and tank players alike.

It turns out, though, that the character’s new and supposedly improved Corpse Explosion ability has left fans feeling a little frosty, especially as it’s at the core of many of his builds.

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Necromancer isn’t a hit

Despite being one of the most highly anticipated characters coming into Diablo 2 Resurrected as he was unavailable in the open beta, certain incantations from the Necromancer’s black magic grimoire have left players feeling a little cheated.

The spell in question is Corpse Explosion which, as the name suggests, harnesses the dying anguish of the undead to raise them once more and transform them into a ticking time bomb. Resurrecting these ill-fated cadavers at the heart of a demonic horde can wipe enemies out instantly, hence it has become one of the Necromancer’s best damage abilities.

While you’d expect blood, guts, and gore to be hurled across the battlefield, it seems as though this isn’t the case in Resurrected, with the body simply exploding into bones with a firey animation.

“Corpse explosion has a horrible animation,” writes one angry player. “The bodies fade out while a stock explosion awkwardly materializes near it.”

Another writes “I would be OK with it if they’d only bump the blood/gore splatter by approximately 666% and reducing the fire explosion by 50%. The fire should probably be there to some extent because it’s half fire damage, but now it’s overwhelming.”

“This is actually unacceptably bad,” rages a final commenter. “This is clearly a placeholder because anyone who’s actually played the God damn class understands it’s the corpse exploding and not a literal explosion.”

While we praised Blizzard’s enhanced animations in our official review of the game, it will be interesting to see whether or not they take the time to implement this feedback into the Necromancer’s in-game combat. After all, it’s Diablo, and the community wants blood, blood, blood!