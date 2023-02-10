Diablo 2 Resurrected patch 2.6 notes: Ladder, Terror Zones, bug fixes & more

Diablo 2 Resurrected will receive its 2.6 patch before Season 3 of Ladder goes live. Here are the full patch notes.

As Season 3 of Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Ladder mode arrives in mid-February, first the remaster will undergo an update preparing the game for the new season. Ladder is essentially like Diablo 3’s Seasons and Diablo Immortal‘s Battle Pass system, but was a new addition to the game when Blizzard released D2R.

While the company is busy supporting Diablo 3 and Immortal, all while preparing Diablo 4 for release in 2023, Blizzard has not forgotten about Diablo 2. Here are the patch notes for patch 2.6 of Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Each character class will see changes in patch 2.6 of Diablo 2 Resurrected.

When does D2R patch 2.6 arrive?

Diablo 2 Resurrected patch 2.6 arrives on February 15, 2023. That’s one day before Ladder Season 3 goes live.

Full 2.6 patch notes

The 2.6 patch brings with it a variety of updates, quality-of-life improvements, and more. Here are the full patch notes:

Terror Zones

Terror Zones are now available in offline games. Offline Terror Zones will operate on a different schedule from their online counterpart but function the same otherwise You can now receive Sundering Charms as a drop in offline Terror Zone games too.

Here’s a complete list of all the zones that can become terrorized:

Act I

Blood Moor and Den of Evil

Cold Plains and The Cave

Burial Grounds, The Crypt, and the Mausoleum

Stony Field

Dark Wood/Underground Passage

Black Marsh/The Hole

The Forgotten Tower

Jail/Barracks

Cathedral and Catacombs

The Pit

Tristram

Moo Moo Farm

Act II

Sewers

Rocky Waste and Stony Tomb

Dry Hills and Halls of the Dead

Far Oasis

Lost City, Valley of Snakes, and Claw Viper Temple

Ancient Tunnels

Arcane Sanctuary

Tal Rasha’s Tombs

Act III

Spider Forest and Spider Cavern

Great Marsh

Flayer Jungle and Flayer Dungeon

Kurast Bazaar, Ruined Temple, and Disused Fane

Kurast Sewers

Travincal

Durance of Hate

Act IV

Outer Steppes and Plains of Despair

River of Flame/City of the Damned

Chaos Sanctuary

Act V

Bloody Foothills/Frigid Highlands/Abbadon

Glacial Trail/Drifter Cavern

Crystalline Passage and Frozen River

Arreat Plateau/Pit of Acheron

Nihlathak’s Temple, Halls of Anguish, Halls of Pain, and Halls of Vaught

Ancient’s Way and Icy Cellar

Worldstone Keep, Throne of Destruction, and Worldstone Chamber

Developer’s Note: Our adjustments are focused on adding more variety to the available Terror Zones and improving the playability of existing zones. We’ve added some new zones, broadened others, and even removed a zone that was generally unpopular with our players.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 2 Resurrected is much improved since launch.

Quality-of-Life Updates and Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Auras from another player or a mercenary no longer remove passive bonuses granted by the same skill. Such as Flickering Flame’s Resist Fire aura from a mercenary overwriting a Paladin’s base Resist Fire from their own hard points in Resist Fire. This also fixes an issue where Paladin’s Blessed Aim Aura would overwrite the Attack Rating increase granted by Amazon’s Penetrate skill.

Article continues after ad

Assassin

The Assassin’s trap skills now benefit from -% to Enemy Resistance. Fixed an issue where missiles created from Martial Arts charge-up skills would not gain the benefit of +% To Elemental Skill Damage modifiers.

Amazon

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fixed an issue where Strafe was not applying bonus Attack Rating to attacks. Fixed an issue where Strafe was still doing 75% weapon damage after a previous balance change. Fixed an issue where the +% Attack Rating on Power Strike was not being applied. Fixed the tooltip for Multi-Shot to reflect the synergy bonus.

Sorceress

Cold Mastery is now applied at 1/5 effectiveness after an immunity is broken. Developer’s Note: We wanted to bring Cold Mastery in line with all other skill-based elemental resistance-reducing effects for increased consistency.

Article continues after ad

Fixed an issue where Fire Mastery’s bonus to fire skill damage didn’t apply to the additional fire damage granted by Enchant on ranged weapons. Updated the tooltip for Enchant to better reflect the skill’s effects.

Druid

Fixed an underlying issue that caused the Druid’s Shockwave skill to do an unintended amount of damage. Developer’s Note: We wanted to implement targeted changes and buffs for the Druid instead of having a particular Druid build be strong because of a bug.

Terror Zones

Fixed Terrorized treasure classes for certain super-unique monsters and bosses. Fixed an issue where an act boss’s quest treasure class would sometimes be used instead of the terrorized treasure class. Fixed an issue where the current terrorized zone was not properly marked in the Waypoint menu while using Legacy Graphics. Fixed an issue with translations that appear when The Pit is the current terrorized zone.

Article continues after ad

Controller

Fixed an issue where skills granted by charges on a character’s alternate slot weapon would have their bound hotkeys unusable when loading into a game. Fixed an issue where the Loot to Cube skill would not function if bound to the shared interaction button.

General

Fixed an issue where pressing the hotkey to open the inventory while loading into the game could cause the inventory UI to appear empty. Fixed an issue where the Shared Stash could exceed the memory limit, which caused items in the player’s inventory or Stash to be deleted. Fixed an issue where the tooltip on the Lobby’s season dropdown would show an inaccurate date. Fixed an issue where new entries on the leaderboard could display as Unknown. Fixed an issue where applying changes to controls would automatically close the settings menu. Fixed an issue where changes to controls would not be immediately applied. Fixed an issue where swapping between keyboard and mouse input and controller input would reset the difficulty filter in the PC Lobby game list. Added an appropriate error message when trying to create an online character with a name that is already taken on the player’s online character list. The Ladder flag in character creation will now be disabled when there is no active Ladder Season. Fixed an issue with a voice-over line from Tyrael in Chinese. Fixed an issue with the Chinese version of Deckard Cain’s Stay a while and listen to voice-over dialogue.

Article continues after ad

Modding

Moved the “% Damage Synergy” field for Multiple Shot (srvdofunc 8) from calc4 to calc5. New columns have been added. Developers of existing offline single-player mods can remake their changes with the new data, or they can add the new columns manually before merging.

So that’s everything there is to know about Diablo 2: Resurrected 2.6 update. Looking for more Diablo 2 content? Check out some of our best build guides for each character:Amazon | Assassin | Barbarian | Druid | Paladin | Necromancer | Sorceress