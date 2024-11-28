Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 9 – Release date & everything we know

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 9 is coming, here is everything we know about the next rung on the ladder to Hell.

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Ladder seasons aren’t as frequent as the ones in Diablo 4, where players are eagerly awaiting Season 7 after the rather excellent Vessel of Hatred expansion. Ladder Season 9 is nearly here though.

Like Diablo 4, Diablo 2: Resurrected’s seasons also require fans to start a new character if they’re going to take advantage of the seasonal perks and changes. Here’s everything we know about Ladder Season 9 so far.

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 9 will go live on the following dates and times per region:

Region Date Time North America December 6, 2024 5 pm PST / 8 pm ET Europe December 7, 2024 2 am CEST / 1 am GMT Asia December 7, 2024 10 am KST

Season 9 changes

As was the case in the last update, any characters from Season 8 of Ladder will likely be transferred to non-ladder groups, essentially making them no longer seasonal.

It’s also likely that any items from the last season of Ladder left over in the shared stash will be removed once Season 9 begins, so for any items you want to keep, move them to your inventory – just be aware some items will still be deleted. Therefore, make sure you remove them by the time that ends.

