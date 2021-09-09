Diablo 2 Resurrected devs remove “game-breaking” ultrawide support

Diablo 2: Resurrected won’t feature some ultrawide aspect ratios. Here’s everything we know.

Despite Diablo 2’s original release being over twenty years ago, Diablo 2: Resurrected is generating a lot of hype. With Diablo 3 going strong, the series has become a much bigger deal in recent years. Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal (iOS) are also still in the works.

However, those planning to play the remake on ultrawide monitors may need to adjust their expectations – and perhaps their aspect ratios. In a September 7 blog post, Blizzard addressed the issue directly, saying that they would be removing 21:9 aspect ratio support from Diablo 2: Resurrected before launch.

This is due to it causing a game-breaking situation found during the game’s technical alpha earlier this year. The post claims that those playing in ultrawide mode gain an in-game advantage that allows them to see and attack enemies from much further away.

How does ultrawide support impact Diablo 2: Resurrected?

Essentially, this will make ranged characters incredibly overpowered. It could even allow them to attack enemies before they’ve been aggroed, making the game incredibly easy – and far less fun. In this instance, enemies would just sit there while being peppered with ranged attacks from a distance.

This wouldn’t be a problem if the game was purely a single-player experience, but part of Diablo 2’s appeal is its multiplayer. In PVP modes, players using 21:9 monitors could hide on the edge of a map, attacking other players from afar. And do so without the threat of AI enemies too.

Those playing in more standard-sized monitors would be at a disadvantage and could lose battles before even seeing their opponents. Blizzard’s post says they have removed support for 21:9 “To protect the integrity of everyone’s experience and promote an equal playing field for all.”

However, to accommodate those playing with ultrawide monitors, Blizzard has said players “will be able to have their game screen purview extended to 19:9 with a vignette on the sides of the game screen.” Basically, the gameplay will be bookended so players using ultrawide monitors can still get a complete experience. You can read the blog post in full here.