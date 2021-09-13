Diablo 2 Resurrected cross-progression confirmed by Blizzard

Blizzard has clarified if Diablo 2: Resurrection has cross-progression when it releases later this month. Here’s what we know.

Diablo 2: Resurrected will release on September 23, 2021, but there is still some confusion about several of its features. Cross-progression was chiefly among them. However, today Blizzard’s Executive Producer Rod Fergusson has clarified the company’s position.

Thankfully, Diablo 2: Resurrected will indeed feature cross-platform progression between consoles. Those who wish to play in the game in all its 4K glory on PS5, but then continue to play the game on vacation through their Nintendo Switch, will be able to. Of course, they’ll need to have purchased the game on both consoles for this particular combination to work.

Hi Rod, can you please clarify if the Switch version will support cross progression? Debating on buying a Switch if it will. — Ken (@DecayingBlond) September 10, 2021

This will be a relief to many, as the appeal of Diablo 2: Resurrected on Nintendo Switch will be its portability. While the game will still benefit from the visual overhaul all versions of the title have been given, the Switch version will not have 4K capability due to the console’s lack of support.

To clarify, Diablo 2: Resurrected will support cross-progression across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. This means that through their Battle.net accounts, players will be able to port their characters and game progress between systems whenever they wish.

This is also positive news for traditional Diablo players who prefer to experience the game on PC but welcome the option to play on a console when they choose. It certainly helps the game’s quality of life, especially during a time when many console owners are still upgrading to the latest hardware.

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Crossplay at launch

Some players may be disappointed to learn that the game won’t feature cross-play when it launches. Blizzard has confirmed they are still open to adding crossplay in the future, but not from day one.

This means that players will only be able to play online with those using the same platform as they are. For example, PS5 players will only be able to play with other PS5 players and so on. Those who wish to play with people on another system will need to own a copy on that system too. However, it’s entirely possible that cross-play will be added at a later date.