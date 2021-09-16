Is Diablo 2 Resurrected Cross-Platform? Crossplay on Xbox, PlayStation, PC & Switch

As the Diablo 2 Resurrected conflict draws ever closer, here’s everything you need to know about crossplay in Blizzard’s remaster.

Alongside the enhanced graphics and cinematic overhaul, Diablo 2 Resurrected is accompanied by a whole collection of new features to help players on their Sanctuary journey.

Blizzard have confirmed that the game will support cross-progression, meaning that players can use the same character no matter what platform they’re playing on.

Will there be cross-platform play, though? Here’s everything we know about playing with friends across different consoles in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Is Diablo 2 Resurrected cross-platform?

At launch, Diablo 2 Resurrected will not support crossplay despite being available across all consoles and PC.

Players will, however, be able to play with others that are on the same platform as them. So, PC players can play with other PC users, but not with XBOX users.

Will Diablo 2 Resurrected ever have crossplay?

The likelihood is that we won’t see crossplay make it into Diablo 2 Resurrected. In a series of interviews with IGN Middle East and Eurogamer, Diablo’s Executive Producer Rod Fergusson and Game Producer Matthew Cederquist largely ruled out crossplay.

“Cross-play was a cool idea, but it just wasn’t the right fit for the game since the game has different UIs, control schemes, and stuff like that,” notes Cederquist.

Fergusson states that cross-platform play was “something we looked at, for sure, as part of looking at cross-progression, but the cross-progression was the clearest indication of what we should be doing. And so cross-play is something we continue to look at. But it’s not something that’s going to be in there at launch.”

While he does say that the devs will “continue to look at” crossplay, the future doesn’t seem very bright. However, Blizzard introduced the cross-platform feature into their iconic FPS, Overwatch, after a five-year wait, so never say never.

So that’s everything you need to know about crossplay coming into Diablo 2 Resurrected. Fancy staying awhile and listening? We’ve got some guides to keep you entertained.

