Diablo 2: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror – Dates & all gameplay modifiers

Diablo 2 holidayBlizzard Entertainment

Diablo 2 Resurrected is bringing back its 22 Nights of Terror event this holiday season. Here’s everything you need to know about this festive demon-slaying event.

Like last year, Diablo 2 Resurrected‘s 22 Nights of Terror event is coming back, letting players earn some exciting rewards and experience the game in a new way. That’s because it will introduce some fun gameplay modifiers, changing things up from what it’s usually like.

Every day will see a new modifier, so players will want to jump in every day to see what changes – and what loot they can earn. The event coincides with Season 9 of Ladder, so those playing on Classic Diablo 2 mode won’t be able to take part in the event.

22 Nights of Terror dates

The 22 Nights of Terror event runs from December 13, at 11:00 AM and will end on January 4, 11:00 AM (PST).

However, every day will see a new gameplay modifier, making the experience different on any given day.

Gameplay modifiers

The fabric of Sanctuary will be altered every 24 hours, with a new gameplay modifier being revealed via the in-game Message of the Day. This modifier will then last 24 hours before the next one arrives.

While Blizzard has not revealed what each modifier will be, we can make an educated guess on what they’ll be based on last year’s modifiers. That’s because they are the same every year:

DateModifier
13 DecemberSecret Cow Level is terrorized
14 DecemberTerror Zones that change every 15 minutes
15 December+50% Extra Gold from Monsters
16 DecemberNPC vendors offer 50% discount
17 DecemberDouble HP for Heroes
18 DecemberPsychical damage dealt by heroes increased by 50%
19 DecemberBonus health regeneration
20 December100% speed bonus (movement and stamina)
21 December100% damage bonus against the undead
22 DecemberBonus Thorns damage
23 DecemberNPC vendors offer 50% discount
24 December10% additional experience from Terror Zones
25 December100% damage bonus against Undead
26 DecemberBonus 50 magic find
27 DecemberSecret Cow Level is terrorized
28 DecemberBonus player health regeneration
29 DecemberPsychical damage dealt by heroes increased by 50%
30 DecemberNPC vendors offer 50% discount
31 December100% damage bonus against Demons
1 JanuaryTerror Zones change every 15 minutes
2 JanuarySecret Cow Level is terrorized
3 JanuaryUp to 75% boost in Resistance

