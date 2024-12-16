Diablo 2: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror – Dates & all gameplay modifiers

Diablo 2 Resurrected is bringing back its 22 Nights of Terror event this holiday season. Here’s everything you need to know about this festive demon-slaying event.

Like last year, Diablo 2 Resurrected‘s 22 Nights of Terror event is coming back, letting players earn some exciting rewards and experience the game in a new way. That’s because it will introduce some fun gameplay modifiers, changing things up from what it’s usually like.

Every day will see a new modifier, so players will want to jump in every day to see what changes – and what loot they can earn. The event coincides with Season 9 of Ladder, so those playing on Classic Diablo 2 mode won’t be able to take part in the event.

The 22 Nights of Terror event runs from December 13, at 11:00 AM and will end on January 4, 11:00 AM (PST).

However, every day will see a new gameplay modifier, making the experience different on any given day.

Gameplay modifiers

The fabric of Sanctuary will be altered every 24 hours, with a new gameplay modifier being revealed via the in-game Message of the Day. This modifier will then last 24 hours before the next one arrives.

While Blizzard has not revealed what each modifier will be, we can make an educated guess on what they’ll be based on last year’s modifiers. That’s because they are the same every year:

Date Modifier 13 December Secret Cow Level is terrorized 14 December Terror Zones that change every 15 minutes 15 December +50% Extra Gold from Monsters 16 December NPC vendors offer 50% discount 17 December Double HP for Heroes 18 December Psychical damage dealt by heroes increased by 50% 19 December Bonus health regeneration 20 December 100% speed bonus (movement and stamina) 21 December 100% damage bonus against the undead 22 December Bonus Thorns damage 23 December NPC vendors offer 50% discount 24 December 10% additional experience from Terror Zones 25 December 100% damage bonus against Undead 26 December Bonus 50 magic find 27 December Secret Cow Level is terrorized 28 December Bonus player health regeneration 29 December Psychical damage dealt by heroes increased by 50% 30 December NPC vendors offer 50% discount 31 December 100% damage bonus against Demons 1 January Terror Zones change every 15 minutes 2 January Secret Cow Level is terrorized 3 January Up to 75% boost in Resistance

