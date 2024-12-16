Diablo 2: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror – Dates & all gameplay modifiers

Diablo 2: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror – Dates & all gameplay modifiersBlizzard Entertainment
Diablo 2 Resurrected is bringing back its 22 Nights of Terror event this holiday season. Here’s everything you need to know about this festive demon-slaying event.
Like last year, Diablo 2 Resurrected‘s 22 Nights of Terror event is coming back, letting players earn some exciting rewards and experience the game in a new way. That’s because it will introduce some fun gameplay modifiers, changing things up from what it’s usually like.
Every day will see a new modifier, so players will want to jump in every day to see what changes – and what loot they can earn. The event coincides with Season 9 of Ladder, so those playing on Classic Diablo 2 mode won’t be able to take part in the event.
22 Nights of Terror dates
The 22 Nights of Terror event runs from December 13, at 11:00 AM and will end on January 4, 11:00 AM (PST).
However, every day will see a new gameplay modifier, making the experience different on any given day.
Gameplay modifiers
The fabric of Sanctuary will be altered every 24 hours, with a new gameplay modifier being revealed via the in-game Message of the Day. This modifier will then last 24 hours before the next one arrives.
While Blizzard has not revealed what each modifier will be, we can make an educated guess on what they’ll be based on last year’s modifiers. That’s because they are the same every year:
|Date
|Modifier
|13 December
|Secret Cow Level is terrorized
|14 December
|Terror Zones that change every 15 minutes
|15 December
|+50% Extra Gold from Monsters
|16 December
|NPC vendors offer 50% discount
|17 December
|Double HP for Heroes
|18 December
|Psychical damage dealt by heroes increased by 50%
|19 December
|Bonus health regeneration
|20 December
|100% speed bonus (movement and stamina)
|21 December
|100% damage bonus against the undead
|22 December
|Bonus Thorns damage
|23 December
|NPC vendors offer 50% discount
|24 December
|10% additional experience from Terror Zones
|25 December
|100% damage bonus against Undead
|26 December
|Bonus 50 magic find
|27 December
|Secret Cow Level is terrorized
|28 December
|Bonus player health regeneration
|29 December
|Psychical damage dealt by heroes increased by 50%
|30 December
|NPC vendors offer 50% discount
|31 December
|100% damage bonus against Demons
|1 January
|Terror Zones change every 15 minutes
|2 January
|Secret Cow Level is terrorized
|3 January
|Up to 75% boost in Resistance
