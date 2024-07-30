Diablo 2 nailed this aspect in comparison to Diablo 4 according to players

Fans of the Diablo series are calling for a return to the item system and game elements that made Diablo 2 a classic. They urge Blizzard to bring back the depth and flavor they believe is missing in Diablo 4.

Since its release, Diablo 4 has introduced a streamlined approach to item tiers, featuring Normal, Sacred, and Ancestral items.

This simplification contrasts sharply with Diablo 2’s system, where item names evolved with power – like “Long Sword” becoming “Rune Sword” and finally “Cryptic Sword.”

In the 2000’s title, players could upgrade items regularly, which allowed for targeted finds to remain relevant throughout the game.

A growing number of players voiced their dissatisfaction with Diablo 4’s itemization.

Blizzard Entertainment

In a Reddit post, a player argued that Diablo 4’s current system should get a complete inventory overhaul when advancing world tiers. In their view, Diablo 4 lacks the engaging complexity of its predecessor.

They are particularly irked by the clunky naming conventions in Diablo 4. In this entry, items are plainly labeled with their tier in parentheses – such as “(Sacred)” or “(Ancestral).” This, they say, detracts from the immersion and charm of discovering powerful items.

Additionally, there’s frustration over the game’s reliance on Roman numerals for item upgrades. They believe this “greatly contributes to the general distaste for leveling.”

The Diablo 4 community called for the return of Diablo 2’s more evocative naming scheme and item upgrade mechanics.

One suggestion is to allow the option to upgrade rare items to Legendary status within the first two world tiers. This change would add a unique affix and enhance early-game item significance.

Others lament the lack of consistent design logic. Players highlighted issues like the awkward use of Roman numerals for elixirs, which “break immersion.”

As Diablo 4’s season 5 approaches in early August, and with the Vessel of Hatred DLC slated for October, fans are hopeful that Blizzard will take these suggestions to heart.

The new content Blizzard has in the works aims to revert the nerfs that angered the Diablo 4 community.