Diablo 1 coming to PC Game Pass according to leak

Diablo 1 may be coming to PC Game Pass in January 2025, this is according to a leak from a source that’s been accurate in the past.

With 2025’s The Darkening of Tristram event about to get underway in Diablo 3, and a classic character returning as the new villain of Immortal, fans of old-school Diablo are already eating well this year.

Now, though, a new rumor suggests that the original Diablo is coming back and will be released on PC Game Pass as early as this January.

Article continues after ad

This is according to eXtas1s, a YouTuber with a reliable track record when it comes to revealing what’s coming to Game Pass ahead of any official announcements by Microsoft.

eXtas1s says that the original Diablo game will arrive on PC Game Pass via BattleNet this January, along with UFC 5, which will arrive on EA Play via PC Game Pass.

The revelation about Diablo occurs in the opening minutes of the video, but only those who speak Spanish will be able to listen in full:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Diablo 1 re-release rumor

Of course, take all this with a pinch of salt until it’s officially confirmed by Microsoft or Blizzard. While eXtas1s has been accurate in the past, nothing is set in stone.

However, with Activision Blizzard being part of Microsoft, it does make sense to re-release the first Diablo game on PC Game Pass – especially if it coincides with 2025’s The Darkening of Tristram event.

The original Diablo game was released in 1997 and carved out its own genre of hack-and-slash games. It would be followed by three sequels and the mobile game Diablo Immortal. The series would also go on to inspire other games like Path of Exile and its sequel.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 1 covers the events that would eventually become known as The Darkening of Tristram, where Diablo would possess Prince Albrecht, resulting in his brother and a band of heroes braving the depths of Tristram Cathedral to free him and destroy the Prime Evil that had taken root.

Article continues after ad

Should the leak be true, then this would be an ideal opportunity to see where it all began for the Diablo series.