“Bugged” Druid build finally beats Spiritborn in Diablo 4 Season 7 PTR

Diablo 4’s new Spiritborn class has been on a tear since Vessel of Hatred was released, but it looks like the Druid could take their crown in Season 7.

Vessel of Hatred introduced Diablo 4 players to the Spiritborn class, a badass reimagining of the Witch Doctor from Diablo 3. As Season 6 progressed, it became apparent that some Spiritborn builds were ridiculously overpowered – so a good time was had by all.

Blizzard even decided not to nerf the class and let players have their fun throughout Season 6. However, they warned us that the OP Spiritborn wouldn’t last forever, with many players assuming this meant that Season 7 would restore balance. Enter the Diablo 4 Season 7 Public Test Realm (PTR), and that’s exactly what has happened.

Diablo streamer, Rob2628 showed off his latest Druid playthrough during the Season 7 PTR with his build dealing damage that nearly reached 9.3 quintillion, blowing even the most broken Spiritborn out of the water.

He later posted his achievement to his X (Twitter) account:

You can watch the whole video on Rob2628’s YouTube channel.

Broken Druid build in Season 7

The build he used was the Boulderstorm Druid, an evolution of the Boulder build. So we imagine that this build is likely to be high in the Season 7 meta after the PTR has concluded.

The damage is done through a combination of the Druid’s Boulder and Lightning Storm skills, but even those who choose to use a different build may still be able to take advantage of the Druid being given a boost in Season 7.

However, it’s important to point out that this is just the PTR, and Blizzard could clamp down on this “bugged” build before Season 7 launches in January 2005.

While the developers were happy to let players have their fun with the Spiritborn, after all, it would have sold copies of Vessel of Hatred, they’re unlikely to let a totally broken Druid build run riot in Season 7, upsetting the game’s balance.

The good news is though, Druid players are likely to have their time in the spotlight next season.