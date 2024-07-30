Blizzard to add over 50 new Uniques and Legendary items in Diablo 4 Season 5

With the launch of Diablo 4’s Season of the Infernal Hordes, players will get the chance to discover over 50 new “Hellish” Unique and Legendary items.

A blog post from Blizzard dove deep into the new features arriving in Diablo 4’s latest Season which begins on August 6 at 10 AM PT.

Not only are players getting an Infernal Hordes endgame mode and quality-of-life updates to the Helltide event, but over 50 Unique and Legendary items with Hellish qualities as well.

According to the blog post, the Season of the Infernal Hordes will introduce these items permanently for both Seasonal and Eternal Realms.

Blizzard

The blog post explained how these “weapons possess qualities that evoke the Burning Hells from which they were crafted,” which implied that the new weapons will evoke affix or visual qualities unlike the Uniques and Legendaries players were familiar with.

Blizzard then confirmed that players will be able to earn these items by defeating enemies across Sanctuary, but drop chances will increase from the Spoils of Hell in the Infernal Hordes.

Infernal Hordes is a wave-based endgame feature that will allow players to slay large waves of enemies within a time limit. After the time runs out, players will get to choose one of three Infernal Offers.

Spoils of Hell are rewards players can obtain after spending Burning Aether at the end of a successful run. These rewards can grant players a higher chance to earn a Hellish Unique or Legendary item.

In a post on the Diablo 4 subreddit about this blog post, players in the replies were shocked at the number of new items arriving, with one player saying “this season’s bringing a bunch of goodies.”

Although Diablo 4 players deemed Season 4 a “tremendous success,” the bevy of features arriving with Season 5 will be another step forward.