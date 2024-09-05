Blizzard swapped the Diablo 4 and WoW character selection screens

Players are convinced that Blizzard has swapped the character selection screens for Diablo 4 and World of Warcraft, and they’re side-eyeing this with a mix of amusement and confusion.

Blizzard is the publisher behind both World of Warcraft and Diablo 4, two franchises that have been a cornerstone of the gaming world for what feels like several lifetimes.

During this time, both have gone through lots of iterations. WoW, for example, recently launched The War Within, bringing big class changes and PvP tweaks.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Diablo 4 revamped its entire endgame leveling system, capping the level at 60 and ditching its original difficulty setup for a more familiar one from earlier games.

But players aren’t talking about class changes or level caps today. No, on Reddit, they’re laser-focused on a minor, eyebrow-raising detail: the character creation and selection screens.





In Diablo 4, the days of sitting around a cozy campfire and selecting your character are over. Now, players just get plain old icons at the bottom of the screen. Meanwhile, World of Warcraft has gotten a glow-up, ditching its simple solo character screen for a Diablo-style campfire scene.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Something super weird about the fact that they swapped the character select screens,” one player noted.

Players find this amusing for one key reason: WoW is becoming more solo-friendly, while Diablo 4 is pushing players toward group-only raids. As one player pointed out, “WoW goes solo-friendly this expansion, D4 gets group-only raids!”

For longtime Diablo players, the nostalgia hit hard. “Sitting around the campfire has over 20 years of nostalgia for me. Bummer they got rid of it,” one lamented.

Article continues after ad

As Diablo 4 gears up for its massive 2.0 update in October, players are bracing themselves for what feels like a “brand new game.” The excitement is real, but some fear their current progress will be wiped out in the upcoming Vessel of Hatred drop.