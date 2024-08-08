Blizzard rushes to nerf Diablo 4 Season 5’s craziest EXP bug

It’s a sad day for Diablo 4 Season 5 players after Blizzard found the source of a bug granting them absurd amounts of free EXP. Devs have immediately taken it offline.

Diablo 4 Season 5 is upon us and the armies of Hell are flooding Sanctuary. Despite a bit of a wonky start with server lag and crashing, players have managed to make the most of some early bugs.

Blizzard has kept an unintended rollover of Tempering Manuals to preserve some fun. However, another bug that saw some players instantly gain over 30 levels is not sticking around.

Diablo 4 devs have discovered the source of a Season 5 glitch that’s been showering players with millions of free EXP. The Umbracrux Unique Dagger that was responsible for the bug has been temporarily nerfed while Blizzard fixes the issue.

Following Diablo 4 Season 5’s launch, certain players had been receiving massive EXP bumps for defeating bosses. It had been noted by the community that all of the reported instances had been playing the Rogue class and it was initially theorized that Rogue’s were somehow responsible for the bug.

The theories weren’t too far off. Blizzard has confirmed that the Umbracrux Unique Dagger which is a Rogue-only weapon that spawns a Shadow Totem that spreads damage dealt to it to surrounding enemies.

“The team was made aware of an issue where players were able to obtain a significant amount of experience while killing certain bosses with ‘The Umbracrux’ Unique equipped,” Community Development Director Adam Fletcher revealed in a forum post.

As a result, the weapon’s Unique Affix has been disabled temporarily. Players will still be able to find and equip the Umbracrux, it just won’t be very useful. “Once we have a finalized fix, we will re-enable this and communicate this out to players,” Fletcher continued.

For more curious players, he stopped short of explaining exactly how the Umbracrux bug worked in Diablo 4 Season 5. At least those lucky enough to benefit from it have been allowed to keep their free EXP.