Blizzard “finishes” Diablo 4 with Season 5 fans say

Diablo 4 players rejoiced as Season 5 promised to add improvements that would “finally finish the game” one year after its release.

Diablo 4 faced harsh criticism after its release. Players lamented its lack of live service content, underwhelming loot system, and limited build diversity. The game felt “unfinished“, despite its status as a full release.

Blizzard’s upcoming update for Season 5 will address long-standing complaints and introduce new features. Their latest blog post outlined the new content that reignited hope among fans for a polished experience.

With Season 5, titled Season of the Infernal Hordes, Blizzard aims to address the concerns that plagued Diablo 4’s launch.

After reading changes and new content coming in Season 5, players voiced their opinions on Reddit. They got the feeling that “Blizzard is finally finishing” Diablo 4.

Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4’s Season 5 introduces wave-based Infernal Hordes, over 50 new unique and legendary items, Infernal Variant Foes, and fresh seasonal rewards.

On Reddit, the community’s reaction has been cautiously optimistic. One player remarked, “No Diablo game has launched in a particularly good state.”

The community recalled the state of previous Diablo releases, with one player noting, “Diablo 3 needed an outside team to make it good.” They contrasted this by saying, “Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred is led by folks who didn’t work on the base game.”

Another added, “Season 4 felt like a clean slate, and Season 5 feels like they’re adding the finishing touches.”

Season 4 brought significant changes to itemization, introducing tempering and masterworking. These features revolutionized the endgame, unlike minor adjustments seen in games like Path of Exile.

Season 5 is refining these systems further, tweaking tempering, and significantly buffing Unique items, making them feel impactful and valuable.

As Diablo 4 evolves, Season 5 has proposed a more complete and satisfying experience. The new Spiritborn class and numerous unique mythic items will give players fresh reasons to dive back into the battle against the forces of darkness.