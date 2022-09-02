Blizzard cracks down on fake Diablo Immortal currencies putting players in debt

Blizzard has cracked down on players who purchased third-party Eternal Orbs in Diablo Immortal putting them in massive debt.

For those who haven’t played Diablo Immortal, the free-to-play game garnered a lot of attention for its heavy use of microtransactions.

Players wanting to avoid expensive microtransactions took to third-party sources to purchase in-game premium currency at a lower cost.

Now, Blizzard is apparently cracking down on those who purchased third-party Eternal Orbs, putting some fans in a hefty amount of debt.

Blizzard cracks down on third-party Diablo Immortal orbs

Blizzard Players had no problems purchasing Eternal Orbs from third-party sellers for months, until Blizzard finally put its foot down.

Multiple threads on the Diablo Immortal subreddit claim that they’ve either experienced this exodus of orbs themselves or have played with others who’ve entered orb debt.

According to Reddit user paleblood “half the clan members” in the server they play on have reported “they’re in massive Eternal Orbs debt,” claiming they’ve seen screenshots of players with negative 600,000 orbs.

For the uninitiated, Eternal Orbs are Diablo Immortal’s premium currency, which fans can purchase in various quantities using the in-game store.

Players can purchase 60 orbs for $0.99, 315 orbs for $4.99, and even 7200 orbs for $99.99 at the highest bundle.

Of course, third-party sellers offered lower rates, which inflated many players’ orb counts for much less cost.

Unfortunately, Blizzard finally cracked down on the practice as it violates Diablo Immortal’s terms of service.

As punishment, all fraudulent Eternal Orbs purchased were erased, meaning that some who only purchased third-party orbs had a negative orb count.

Those affected can apparently only reverse this negative orb count by purchasing the equivalent amount of orbs via the store and resetting the counter.

To illustrate just how expensive it would be to reverse that debt, the player paleblood claimed had an orb debt of negative 600,000 would have to spend upwards of $8,400 just to even out.

Additionally, players with negative orb counts are barred from joining parties or participating in activities with others like rifts and dungeons.

For now, it seems the only option for those who have to dig themselves out of their debt is to purchase the proper amount of Eternal Orbs legitimately or just leave Diablo Immortal behind.