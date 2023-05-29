Blizzard accused of creating fake accounts for Diablo 4 Q&A questions

Diablo 4 is set to be one of 2023’s most anticipated games and Blizzard recently continued the hype with an informative Q&A. After some digging though, the questions and answers may not have been as straightforward as they appeared.

It’s been years in the making, but it’s nearly time for Diablo 4. Blizzard’s gargantuan RPG franchise is back with the long-awaited fourth mainline iteration. Sanctuary is set to be revisited, Lilith is on the loose, and there’s going to be hell to pay – quite literally!

With the impending release of Diablo 4 on the horizon, Blizzard decided to host a public Q&A. This led to a bunch of challenging questions from fans pertaining to the game. Or were they actually from fans and interested spectators at all? Some evidence is circulated which suggests that there could be a hint of deception to them.

Diablo 4 Q&A leaves fans scratching their heads

As reported by Twitter account Philtacular, the Diablo 4 devs Q&A may have answered questions that weren’t entirely genuine. “Luckily, they included the handles of the “people” asking these questions so we can easily verify them!” they said.

For example, one question asked: “The cutscenes in D4 [Diablo 4] are gorgeous, how important was it to get these as high quality as they are in the game?”

Philtacular did some digging, and it turns out that the question was from a Twitter account that had only posted 1 tweet, 13 years ago. Each user was placed under the microscope and each account seemed to have something odd about them.

“Uh oh, looks like that account was literally created TODAY after someone on Twitch found out it was made by an account that never existed” was a response to another account, and a Reddit account was also scrutinized: “Hmmm, 1 karma, never posted or commented…”

Industry expert Jason Schreier may have an answer as to why Blizzard may have done this though: “Looks like Future Games Show put out a call for questions and didn’t actually get any.”

So it appears as if Blizzard decided to use multiple platforms to essentially ask themself questions that sounded like things inquisitive fans would ask.

It’s certainly an odd one, and Programming Project Lead Gavin Young had this to say in response to Schreier’s message: “Should have taken the L, or asked Blizzard to post it on the Diablo account. Really sad.”

We are closing in on the game’s big release day and this should be nothing more than a tiny bump in the road for the looter.