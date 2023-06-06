Bewildered Diablo 4 players discover that mount speed is tied to cursor distance

Diablo 4 players have discovered that the “spur” ability on player mounts is tied to the distance from their cursor.

Blizzard’s highly anticipated ARPG Diablo 4 has finally reached the hands of players everywhere. The fourth installment of the series sees players explore Sanctuary in an open world and quest to take down the mother of Sanctuary herself, Lilith.

The game’s official launch on June 6, 2023, has meant plenty of new players have hopped into the game, eager to see what’s on offer. However, many who have had early access will likely have had their mounts for quite some time now, allowing them to quickly traverse the large open world.

Though some players are still yet to discover how mounts work in the game, causing them to move at a slightly slower-than-normal pace. Fortunately, a helpful Redditor by the name of FloridaMan156 made a PSA for all.

All mounts in Diablo 4 have the “Spur” ability, which grants a boost of movement speed to the mount, allowing players to travel at a much quicker pace than normal. It appears that some Diablo 4 players didn’t quite understand the ins and outs of the ability and barely saw any increase in their move speed when cast.

FloridaMan explained in the title of their post that Spur’s movement speed bonus is dependent on how far away the player’s cursor is from their camera. This means that if players were holding their cursor on their character when casting, they’d basically go nowhere. If they had their cursor at the edge of their screen, they’d be able to zoom across the map at a breakneck speed.

Many commenters showed their confusion and appreciation for FloridaMan, realizing that it was not the mount’s fault, but their own.

Others were clearly confused, with many “what the f***”s being shared throughout the comment section.

Now that players finally know the secret behind the mounts in Diablo 4, they’ll finally be able to explore all that Sanctuary has on offer.