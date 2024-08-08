Best ways to farm Infernal Compasses in Diablo 4

Now that Season 5 of Diablo 4 is underway, players need to farm Infernal Compasses if they want to participate in the new Infernal Hordes game mode.

Infernal Hordes is a roguelike mode for players to enjoy in the endgame. You must face off against and defeat waves of enemies within a time limit, with some big rewards at the end for players who make it far. But, to open the portal leading to the Infernal Hordes, you must first use an Infernal Compass.

There are eight different tiers for this item, each granting the player a specific amount of waves to tackle. Tiers one to three have six waves, tiers four to five have seven, and tiers six to eight go from eight to ten waves consecutively.

Let’s go over the best Infernal Compass farming methods so you can jump right into the fray.

Blizzard

How to farm Infernal Compasses in Diablo 4

An Infernal Compass can come from many different areas and activities across Sanctuary, but only in the Nightmare World Tier, which is the game’s highest difficulty. This is because the Infernal Hordes is only available in World Tier IV after completing the questline that starts with “The Eyes of the Enemy.”

Complete the quests that follow this one, and you’ll eventually unlock the ability to farm Infernal Compasses which are the keys to entering the Infernal Hordes game mode.

Open Whisper Caches

After unlocking the Tree of Whispers and completing enough Whispers of the Dead objectives, you’ll eventually be able to open a Whisper Cache. These boxes contain rare loot, and occasionally they’ll hold Infernal Compasses.

Whisper Caches have a 75% chance to drop an Infernal Compass on World Tier IV, making this an easy method for farming them. The bounties are fairly easy to complete, so it shouldn’t take you too long.

Defeat Doomslayers in Helltide events

After Blizzard revamped the Helltide event in Season 4, players have enjoyed this endgame activity a lot more than before. Now you can continue to appreciate the Helltides as you’ll earn Infernal Compasses from them.

The Doomslayers in the Helltide are guaranteed to drop an Infernal Compass, making this a surefire way for you to gain access to the Infernal Hordes. Look for the Doomslayer event during a Helltide to get a chance at taking down this enemy.

Complete Nightmare Dungeons

Nightmare Dungeons are the toughest Dungeons you can tackle in Diablo 4. You’ll first need a Nightmare Sigil to unlock one, but from there you can run through swaths of high-ranking enemies in hopes of making it out alive.

This is a great way to farm Infernal Compasses of a higher tier. While they aren’t guaranteed to drop during a Nightmare Dungeon, there’s still a chance you’ll come across one.

Craft at Occultists

Instead of finding one out in the open, you can actually craft Infernal Compasses through Occultists. These vendors are available in all major towns across Sanctuary.

Crafting this item will require you to spend Sigil Powder and Forgotten Souls. While the former is attainable from Nightmare Dungeons and salvaging Sigils, the latter is found in the Helltide event through Tortured Gifts, Helltide Harbingers, and Screaming Hell Veins.

Now that you can jump into the Infernal Hordes to your heart’s content, you may want to learn more about the Hellbreach Dungeons, which are similar to the Infernal Hordes.