Best Diablo 4 Shred Druid build in Season 7

Diablo 4 WillpowerBlizzard Entertainment

The Druid is a master of nature – and nature can be a brutal enemy in the fight against Hell. Here’s the best Shred Druid build in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Season 7 gave all characters a shake-up after the Vessel of Hatred changed the game forever by adding more story quests and endgame modes. This also allowed various character builds to rise in the meta and become more dominant than before.

If you’ve decided that the Druid is the right class for you, and have looked over the various Druid builds and landed on the Shred build this season, here’s everything you know about how to build it.

Diablo 4 Season 7 Cataclysm Druid in Boneweave ArmorBlizzard Entertainment
The Druid is nature’s chosen champion against Diablo.

Best Shred Druid skills

To assemble the Shred Druid build, allocate this many points on these active skills:

Active SkillUpgradesPoints Allocated
MaulEnhanced1
ShredEnhanced, Primal5
Earthen BulwarkEnhanced1
Blood HowlEnhanced, Innate1
Debilitating RoarEnhanced, Innate1
PetrifyEnhanced, Supreme5

Also, allocate this many points on these passive skills:

Passive SkillPoints Allocated
Heart of the Wild1
Wild Impulses3
Predatory Instinct3
Iron Fur3
Backlash3
Ancestral Fortitude3
Vigilance3
Feral Aptitude3
Charged Atmosphere1
Electric Shock3
Bad Omen3
Neurotoxin1
Toxic Claws1
Envenom3
Devensive Posture3
Catastrophe3
Quickshift3
Heightened Senses3
Bestial RampageKey Passive

When you start a new character, if you’re a returning player, you’ll likely have lots of skill points ready to assign from your Renown or by being boosted to level 50 from the start.

But if you’re a new player, you’ll need to start from scratch. The good news is you’ll be able to hit level 50 very quickly in the post-Vessel of Hatred Diablo 4.

Below, we’ve detailed how many skill points you’ll need to assign to each passive and active skill using your leveling and Renown points.

You may find yourself needing to select other skills to progress across the skill tree. That’s okay, just respec to the ones included in the build once you’re able. Who knows, you may create a custom build that suits your needs better.

druid gameplay diablo 4The Druid can turn into a werewolf or werebear!

Best Spirit Boons

Out of the 16 different Spirit Boons that Druids can unlock, you can only grab five. These are the Spirit Boons we recommend for your Druid build in Diablo 4 Season 7:

SpiritBoonBuff
DeerWariness15% reduced damage from Elites
EagleAvian WrathGain more critical strike damage
WolfBolsterDefensive skills bolster your Fortify for 50% of your life.
SnakeMasochisticCritical Strikes from Shapeshifting skills can heal you.
Eagle (Bond)Iron FeatherIncrease your maximum life

Best Shred skill rotation

When running the Shred Druid build, you’ll need to make sure that you use your skills in the following order against mobs and elites:

  • Earthen Bulwar
  • Blood HowlDebilitating Roar
  • Petrify
  • Maul

First, cast Earthen Bulwark before approaching the mob to make yourself harder to kill.

Now, we’re going to be alternating between Blood Howl to shapeshift into a werewolf, earn a damage boost, and heal yourself when battling mobs – or Debilitating Roar to turn into a Werebear and face down elites.

Now cast Petrify to blast the mob with AoE damage and to increase your critical hit chance. Then it’s time for the main event – Shred. Use this to do the bulk of your damage, resorting to Maul when low on spirit, alternating between the two. Repeat the rotation with the next mob.

Powers of Witchcraft

Season 7 adds Witch Powers to give each character a boost and something new to do this season. While all Witch Powers are beneficial, some are more suited to certain classes and builds.

For this build, choose the following Witch Powers:

  • Soul Harvest – Sucks the life from nearby enemies.
  • Purging Touch – Boosts Eldrich power.
  • Force of Will – Boosts overpower damage.
  • Decay Augmentation – Does additional type damage.
  • Hex of Flames – Deal extra AoE damage.
  • Force of Will – Boosts overpower damage.
  • Doom Orb – Damage reduction.

Powers of Witchcraft may disappear after Season 7, but they could return in another form like Vampire Powers and Malignant Hearts did.

Best Occult Gems

Here are the best Occult Gems for this build:

  • Toadling’s Wish – Growth and Decay Witch Powers are 35% more powerful.
  • Witching Hour – Gives the “Eldritch” label to your Core Skill for extra damage.
  • Phantom String – Buffs damage.

Best Paragon Glyphs

Once you reach level 60, you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue leveling. You’ll essentially boost your stats each time you unlock a node, but eventually, you’ll need to select a Glyth for a more substantial upgrade.

More of these will unlock as you progress, so select the following Glyphs to maximize the potential of this Druid build:

Level 15

  • Outmatch
  • ‍Headhunter
  • ‍Spirit
  • ‍Fang and Claw
  • ‍Electrocution

Level 46

  • ‍‍Spirit
  • ‍Fang and Claw
  • ‍Outmatch
  • ‍Headhunter
  • ‍Electrocution

Best Mercenaries for Lacerate Druid

Since the introduction of the Mercenaries mechanic in the Vessel of Hatred expansion, they’ve become an important aspect of maxing out the potential of a build.

Pick the following Mercenaries and set them on this path:

MercenaryHire or ReinforcementSkills to select
VaryanaHireBloodthirst
RaheirReinforcementBastion

Hire Varyana and set her skills towards Bloodthirst to provide you with a 25% attack speed increase. Then recruit Rahier and set his skills towards Bastion to ensure you’re protected from danger.

Diablo 4 Companion Druid Spirit Boon screenSpirit Boons are unique to the Druid class.

Best Aspects

Here are the best Aspects you should hunt down for the Shred Druid build:

AspectPowerDungeon / How to obtainRegionObol Gamble / Item type
Stormclaw’sCritical Strikes with Shred deal 60-80% of the damage dealt as Lightning Damage to the target and surrounding enemies.Anica’s ClaimFractured Peaks
Shroud of False DeathIf you haven’t attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40% Movement Speed.Torso
RetaliationYour Core skills deal up to 35-75% increased damage based on your amount of Fortify.Seaside DescentDry Steppes
Agile WolfShred gains a 4th attack that hits all surrounding enemies, deals 20-60% increased damage, and Knocks Down enemies for 2 seconds.Salvage
Blurred BeastWhile dashing, Shred seeks out Nearby Poisoned enemies instantly dealing [55-75%] [x] increased damage to them.Salvage
Heir to PerditionGive in to hatred and earn Lilith’s Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60%. Slaughter enemies to briefly steal Lilith’s Favor from Nearby allies.Craft at the Jeweler
Wildheart HungerShapeshifting into a new animal form increases the value of your Bestial Rampage bonuses up to 5%. This bonus decays by 2% per second.Defeat Lord Zir
Ring of Starless SkiesSpending your Primary Resource reduces the Resources cost of your Skills and increases your damage by 10% for 3 seconds, up to 50%.Defeat Duriel
Hunter’s ZenithEvery 30 seconds you spend in an animal form, your next Core Skill is guaranteed to Overpower and Critically Strike, and deals 30 – 60% increased damage. Casting a Shapeshifting Skill reduces this timer by 1 second, or 2 seconds if it changes you to a new animal form.Defeat Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint

Best items, equipment & sockets

Here’s the best gear you should hunt down for the Shred Druid build, including the best Runewords to use:

ItemSocketItem type
Heir to PerditionMoniXanHelm
Shroud of False DeathNeoXanChest Armor
Runic Gloves of the Changling’s DebtGloves
Runic Leggings of the Agile Wolf2x Sapphires for extra WillpowerPants
Wildheart HungerBoots
Stormclaw’s War Crest2x Emerald for extra Crit Strike chanceMain Hand
Offhand
Ocelot’s Eye of the UnsatiatedSkull for extra armorAmulet
Hunter’s ZenithEmerald for poison resistanceRing 1
Ring of Starless SkiesEmerald for poison resistanceRing 2

Best Shred Druid build for PvP

Luckily, the PvP variant of this build is the same as the PvE version. So, you can keep it as it is. However, if you need to make some tweaks to make it easier for you as a player, then feel free to turn it into a custom build.

Now that you know how to craft this top-tier Druid build, make sure to check out our guides for the Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Barbarian, and Spirtiborn. There’s also our Diablo 4 Class tier list so you can see where this build fits in the current meta.

