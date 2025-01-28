Best Diablo 4 Rain of Arrows Rogue build in Season 7

Rogue is one of the most rewarding classes to play in Season 7, so if you’re planning to create a Rain of Arrows Rogue, you’ll need to know about its best leveling and endgame builds.

Rogues are already sleek and deadly, but with the new buffs, they’re practically an avalanche of pain for anything caught in their path. But before you start flinging arrows like there’s no tomorrow, you’ll need to get your endgame plans sorted.

Article continues after ad

With the right mix of skills, gear, and Paragon Glyphs, your Rain of Arrows Rogue will tear through Season 7 like a tornado of destruction.

Dexerto

Best Rain of Arrows Rogue Skills

Active Skills

Active Skill Upgrades Points Allocated Heartseeker Enhanced, Fundamental 1 Caltrops Enhanced, Methodical 1 Dash Enhanced 1 Smoke Grenade Enhanced 1 Dark Shroud Enhanced 4 Shadow Imbuement Enhanced, Mixed 1 Cold Imbuement Enhanced, Mixed 1 Rain of Arrows Enhanced, Supreme 5

Spam Rain of Arrows when it’s off cooldown after stacking Precision. Drop Caltrops to control crowds and trigger chill/freezes with Frigid Finesse. Dark Shroud gives you defense, speed, and a chance to proc Danse Macabre.

Use Dash to zip around, getting in and out of trouble. Heartseeker buffs you further, while Smoke Grenade disables enemies and offers more damage. Everything works together to keep enemies off balance while you reign destruction.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Passive Skills

Passive Skill Points Sturdy 3 Unstable Elixirs 3 Balestra 3 Trick Attacks 3 Weapon Mastery 3 Exploit 3 Malice 3 Frigid Finesse 3 Deadeye 3 Second Wind 3 Innervation 3 Unto Dawn 3 Alchemist’s Fortune 3 Impetus 3 Precision 3

Best Specialization

The Preparation specialization is perfect for the Rain of Arrows Rogue because it makes your abilities flow smoothly.

Heartseeker lets you spend energy to trigger damage reduction and reduce Rain of Arrows’ cooldown. Plus, it keeps No Witnesses active, boosting your damage, so you’re always dealing maximum destruction.

Best rotation

Rain of Arrows

Heartseeker

Shard of Verathiel

Dark Shroud

Dash

Smoke Grenade

Caltrops

The core of this rotation is casting Rain of Arrows whenever it’s off cooldown. To quickly reset its cooldown, use Heartseeker and Shard of Verathiel – these help you stack Precision and bring Rain of Arrows back faster.

Article continues after ad

Dark Shroud is your defensive lifeline, giving you buffs and helping you activate Danse Macabre, which is essential for tougher fights. Keep those shadows up at all times for maximum defense.

Dash is your mobility tool, perfect for zipping around the battlefield. Smoke Grenade not only boosts damage but also disables enemies, making them unable to attack.

For the Danse Macabre buff, cast Smoke Grenade or Dark Shroud just before Rain of Arrows. Finally, use Caltrops on tougher targets to add chill and freeze effects.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

Best Witchcraft Powers

Here are the best Witchcraft Powers for the Rain of Arrows rogue:

Soul Harvest : Dramatically boosts Core Stats based on monster density; excels in builds that group mobs.

: Dramatically boosts Core Stats based on monster density; excels in builds that group mobs. Decay Augmentation : Key to achieving 3 Growth & Decay powers for synergy with ‍Friend of the Bog Gem.

: Key to achieving 3 Growth & Decay powers for synergy with ‍Friend of the Bog Gem. Abyssal Resonance : Chosen for its pull effect, which scales effectively with ‍Victimize explosions.

: Chosen for its pull effect, which scales effectively with ‍Victimize explosions. Aura of Siphoning : Preferred for its reliable Healing effect.

: Preferred for its reliable Healing effect. Aura Specialization : Provides a free Critical Strike Damage Multiplier, synergizing well with ‍Trick Attacks.

: Provides a free Critical Strike Damage Multiplier, synergizing well with ‍Trick Attacks. Doom Orb: Constantly deals damage when active and looks awesome while doing it.

Best Occult Gems

These are the best Occult Gems:

Hungering Void : Makes your aura pull in enemies, boosting synergy with Soul Harvest and ‍Victimize procs.

: Makes your aura pull in enemies, boosting synergy with Soul Harvest and ‍Victimize procs. Friend of the Bog : Adds a Core Stats multiplier, increases Maximum Life, and makes you Unhindered for smoother mob navigation.

: Adds a Core Stats multiplier, increases Maximum Life, and makes you Unhindered for smoother mob navigation. Toadling’s Wish: Amplifies Growth & Decay Powers, greatly enhancing Soul Harvest’s effectiveness.

Best Legendary Aspects

Now that you’re in the endgame, you should be collecting the best Legendary Aspects. While many of the ones in the leveling build are just as good, here are a few more you should look out for:

Aspect Power Dungeon Region Obol gamble Vengeful Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy’s location, dealing [594 – 1,850] Physical damage over 3 seconds.

Your Arrow Storms deal [45 – 65]% increased damage. (Rogue Only) Inferno Kehjistan – Coldclip Aspect Your Basic Skills are always Cold Imbued. You deal increased damage to enemies who are Chilled/Frozen. – – Offhands Frostbitten Aspect Enemies hit with your Stun Grenades have a chance to be Frozen. – – Boots Arrow Storms Lucky Hit: Your Marksman and Cutthroat Skills have up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy’s location, dealing [594 – 1,850] Physical damage over 3 seconds.

Your Arrow Storms deal [45 – 65]% increased damage. (Rogue Only) Howling Warren Scosglen – Eluding Aspect Beocming Injured while Crowd Controlled makes you Unstoppable for a few seconds. Caldera Gate Fractured Peaks Boots

Best Paragon Board Skills

With the Paragon Board and points available, you can upgrade your endgame Rain of Arrows Rogue even further.

Level 15

Article continues after ad

‍Combat

‍Control

‍Headhunter

‍Devious

‍Versatility

Level 5

‍Combat

‍Control

‍Headhunter

‍Devious

‍Versatility

These are the five Glyphs you should prioritize leveling up. You can do this by running Nightmare Dungeons. They will all help amplify your damage output and agility.

Dexerto

Best Mercenaries

For a Rain of Arrows Rogue, the best mercenaries are Raheir (Hired) and Aldkin (Reinforcement).

Raheir is chosen for his Bastion skill, which offers a strong shield, the ability to become unstoppable, and reliable damage buffs – key for staying alive and dealing consistent damage in solo play.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Aldkin is an excellent reinforcement choice because his Field of Languish iconic grants 20% damage reduction.

Best Rain of Arrows Rogue item build

When looking at the best gear to wear during the endgame as a Rain of Arrows Rogue, there are a few great options to choose from. While some of these items are of Legendary status, a lot of them are Uniques.

The most important aspect of these gear items is their powers, which all play into your Rogue’s strengths. Here’s which items you should try to obtain during the endgame:

Article continues after ad

Item Socket Item Type Power Cowl of the Nameless PocOhm Helm Gain increased Lucky Hit Chance against Crowd Controlled enemies. Shroud of False Death CirVex Chest Armor Gain 1 Shadow from the Rogue’s Dark Shroud, reducing damage taken. Runic Gloves of the Expectant – Gloves After attacking with a Basic Skill, increases the damage of the next Core Skill. Umbrous Runic Leggings 2 Emeralds Pants Critical Strikes have a chance to grant a free Dark Shroud shadow. Frostbitten Runic Cleats – Boots Enemies hit by your Stun Grenades have a chance to be Frozen for a couple of seconds. Skyhunter 2 Emeralds Main Weapon The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. When you consume stacks of Precision casting a Skill, that Skill gains [20 – 60]% increased Critical Strike Damage and you gain 60.0 – 130.0 Energy. Shard of Vethariel Emerald for extra Critical Strike damage Offhand 1 Basic Skills deal 200% [50 – 200]% increased damage but additionally cost 25 Primary Resource. Condemnation Emerald for extra Critical Strike damage Offhand 2 Your Core Skills deal increased damage when spending three Combo Points. Basic Skills using this weapon have a chance to generate three Combo Points. Word of Hakan Emerald for extra Armor Amulet Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements and receives your Arrow Storm benefits.

Gain [30 – 50]% increased damage to Distant enemies. Saboteur’s Signet Diamond for resistance to all elements Ring 1 Casting a Core Skill has a chance to throw Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies. Vehement Brawler’s Soulwatch Hoop Diamond for resistance to all elements Ring 2 Casting an Ultimate Skill increases your damage by [10 – 30]% for 8 seconds. Gain 2 additional Ultimate Skill Ranks.

Dexerto

How to build Rain of Arrows Rogue for PvP

While the Rain of Arrows build for Rogue is fantastic in PvE, it falls short in PvP.

The build shines in clearing large groups of enemies with massive AoE damage, perfect for things like Nightmare Dungeons and farming.

However, in PvP, it faces some challenges since the build relies heavily on cooldowns, and in fast-paced PvP, it can be tough to consistently get Rain of Arrows off when you need it. Plus, Precision stacking and preparing other skills for maximum damage takes time, which doesn’t work well in the heat of battle where every second counts.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And let’s not forget the vulnerability – while you’re casting Rain of Arrows, you’re exposed to enemy attacks since the skill has a cast time.



Now that you know how to craft this top-tier Rogue build, make sure to check out our guides for the Druid, Sorcerer, Barbarian, and Spirtiborn. There’s also our Diablo 4 Class tier list so you can see where this build fits in the current meta.