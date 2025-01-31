Best Diablo 4 Mighty Throw Barbarian build in Season 7

Diablo 4’s Mighty Throw Barbarian build takes advantage of the class’ newest skill to dominate Season 7. Here’s how to put it together.

It’s a new dawn in Diablo 4 as players get stuck into the Season of Witchcraft. Thanks to a few backend changes, the Barbarian has a tonne of new build options.

While the Mighty Throw skill only made its debut in Diablo 4 Season 6, it has become a real contender in the class’ rotation. A build focusing on the skill has made an impressive showing in our Barbarian tier list.

If throwing your arsenal of weapons at unsuspecting foes sounds like your idea of a good time, you’ll want to try out the Mighty Throw Barbarian build in Diablo 4 Season 7. This guide will go over the best skills, gear, and other additions to set it up.

Blizzard Entertainment A fully built Mighty Throw Barbarian can do some insane damage.

The key component of the Mighty Throw Barbarian build in Diablo 4 Season 7 is The Third Blade Unique one-handed sword. This changes Mighty Throw from a cooldown-oriented skill into a Core skill that costs Fury instead.

This means you can spam the skill reliably and also benefit from Aspects that boost your Core skills like Limitless Rage. You can also get around its initially low AOE by tempering your Mighty Throw Pulse size and adding the Aspect of Herculian Spectacle allowing you to throw three weapons instead of one.

Couple all of this with some guaranteed Overpowers thanks to Bash and some boosted Overpower damage from Hammer of the Ancients and Tempering and you’re good to go. With the right setup, you can do trillions of damage with this build.

Best Mighty Throw Barbarian skills

With the new level cap of 60 and the Skill Points afforded by grinding renown, you should have a total of 72 to invest in your Mighty Throw Barbarian build for Diablo 4. These are the ones we recommend.

Active skills

Active Skill Upgrades Points Allocated Bash Enhanced, Combat 1 Hammer of the Ancients Enhanced, Violent 1 Rallying Cry Enhanced, Tactical 1 Challenging Shout * Enhanced 1 War Cry * Enhanced, Power 2 Mighty Throw Enhanced, Fighter’s 5 Call of the Ancients Prime, Supreme 5

Challenging Shout and Rallying Cry require investment but are not added to the Action Bar. They are instead triggered by Runes outlined in the gear section below.

Passive skills

Passive Skill Points Allocated Warpath 3 Endless Fury 3 Imposing Presence 3 Martial Vigour 3 Belligerence 3 Booming Voice 3 Pit Fighter 3 No Mercy 3 Slaying Strike 3 Thick Skin 1 Counteroffensive 3 Brute Force 3 Heavy Handed 3 Wallop 1 Furious Impulse 3 Unbridled Rage Key Passive

Best Earthquake Barbarian skill rotation

This is the best rotation for an endgame Mighty Throw Barbarian in Diablo 4 Season 7. Employ your skills in the following order:

Rallying Cry

Steel Grasp

Bash

Mighty Throw

Call of the Ancients

Hammer of the Ancients

Begin encounters with Rallying Cry for an increase in Movement Speed, Unstoppable, and some quick Fury generation. Thanks to your Yen’s Blessing boots, you should be able to sustain these buffs and keep Rallying Cry almost permanently active.

Cast Steel Grasp to pull enemies in and group them up so that you can cast Bash. Thanks to its upgrades and the Bash Cleaves Temper, as long as you hit four enemies, your Mighty Throw will Overpower for massive damage. Alternate between Bash and Mighty Throw to mow down enemies.

Use Call of the Ancients whenever cooldowns permits for more damage and Fury generation. If you can time it correctly, Overpowering with Hammer of the Ancients will boost your overall damage for even bigger Mighty Throw numbers.

Challenging Shout and War Cry will pop periodically thanks to your Runes meaning you should always have a suite of buffs and Berserking active.

Best Mighty Throw Barbarian Arsenal set-up

Some Skills offer benefits when assigned to specific weapons and Legendary Aspects that boost power after swapping weapons.

These mechanics require Barbarians to assign different abilities to different weapons using the Skill Assignment pane. This is done by opening the character window, navigating to the Abilities tab, and selecting Skill Assignment.

For the Mighty Throw Barbarian, assigning Bash to your Two-Handed Mace is the best option thanks to the bonuses from its skill enhancements. Mighty Throw itself should be equipped to your Polearm to gain weapon-swapping bonuses and synergize with certain Paragon bonuses.

Using different weapons also upgrades their Weapon Technique so swapping between them while leveling is a good idea for maxing out your potential power. You can assign one Weapon Technique which grants a permanent passive buff, regardless of the weapons you are using.

In this Mighty Throw Barbarian build, you should set your Technique Slot to the Two-Handed Axe. This will make all your attacks deal an extra 10% damage to Vulnerable enemies.

Best Mighty Throw Barbarian Paragon Boards & Glyphs

Blizzard Entertainment

Once you hit Level 60, Skill points become a thing of the past, and Paragon Points take over.

This system makes you pick upgrades from themed boards loaded with buffs. Each path is unique, but the upside is you can tweak your Mighty Throw Barbarian build with specific Boards and Glyphs to boost your setup exactly how you want in Diablo 4.

Paragon Board progression

For your Mighty Throw Barbarian build in Diablo 4 Season 7, you should unlock the following Paragon Boards in the indicated order:

Starting Board

Decimator

Blood Rage

Weapons Master

Carnage

Best Glyphs

The Paragon Glyphs below are the best ones available for this particular build. We’ve outlined which Glyphs to slot into which of the above Boards.

Wrath Level 100 (Starting Board)

Executioner Level 100 (Decimator)

Challenger Level 100 (Blood Rage)

Dominate Level 100 (Weapons Master)

Revenge Level 100 (Carnage)

Best Mercenaries for Mighty Throw Barbarian

For an endgame Mighty Throw Barbarian build in Diablo 4 Season 7, you’ll want to set Subo and Raheir as your Mercenary combo for some crowd control and damage buffs.

Subo should occupy your Hired Mercenary slot thanks to his Seeker ability which gives you increased resource generation for killing a marked enemy. He also has native sources of Stun and Slow thanks to his basic attacks and Coverfire ability, as well as a flat 25% damage boost.

Raheir is your Reinforcement Mercenary and you should use his Crater ability as a means of pulling in enemies to maximize your potential to Overpower and create easy targets for Mighty Throw.

Best Earthquake Barbarian Witchcraft Powers

Diablo 4 Season 7 introduces Witchcraft Powers and you can take advantage of them to supercharge your Mighty Throw Barbarian. You can equip a total of six Witchcraft Powers and each can be improved to a max level that varies from power to power.

We’ve outlined the best ones for this build below as well as their max level bonuses.

Witchcraft Power Effect Doom Orb An ominous orb of pure Eldritch energy circles you, damaging any enemy it touches for 400% Fire damage. Doom Orb may launch itself at distant enemies before returning.



Max level: Kills or damage to Bosses empower the orb’s damage by 5%. After 100%, the orb explodes dealing 5,200 damage to nearby enemies before reforming 3 seconds later. Purging Touch Eldritch Effects X increased damage against Headrotten.



Max level: This damage bonus now extends to all monsters. Hex of Flames You have up to an X chance to apply Hex of Flames. Hex of Flames deals 40% additional Fire damage each time you deal damage to the target.



Max level: Hex of Flames explodes dealing damage to all nearby enemies when you land a Critical Strike. Aura of Lament When you first strike an enemy, it is afflicted with an Aura of Lament that Slows it and other nearby enemies by 70%.



For each enemy inside Aura of Lament, you gain 3 Fury each second. If the initial enemy dies, Aura of Lament is passed onto another nearby enemy retaining the duration.



Lasts X seconds. Only 1 enemy may be afflicted at a time. May only occur every 30 seconds.



Max level: You can now have 2 Aura of Laments active at one time. Aura Specialization The size of your Aura Effects are increased by X%.



Max level: Increase Critical Strike Damage by 50% against enemies inside your Aura Effects. Soul Harvest Feed upon the life force of nearby enemies whenever you use a skill with a cooldown, increasing your primary stat by 3% per monster for X seconds.



Max level: Soul Harvest does not lose duration so long as enemies are nearby.

Witchcraft powers also interact and synergize with Occult Gems which are slotted into Jewellery such as Rings and Amulets. The Occult Gems for the Mighty Throw Barbarian are detailed below in the gear section.

Blizzard Entertainment Witchcraft Powers can be managed at the Tree of Whispers.

Best Mighty Throw Barbarian Gear, Runewords & Occult Gems

The Mighty Throw Barbarian build in Diablo 4 Season 7 does require a few Uniques as well as Aspects that you’ll need to farm via item extracts. It can be a bit of a chore to set up but with the recommended gear, Runewords, and Occult Gems outlined below, this build will tear up the endgame.

Item Socket Item type Power Heir of Perdition 2 Rubies Helm Give in to hatred and earn Lilith’s Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60%[x]. Slaughter enemies to briefly steal Lilith’s Favor from Nearby allies. Shroud of False Death 2 Rubies Chest If you haven’t attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40%[+] Movement Speed. Conceited Runic Gloves – Gloves Deal [10-30%] increased damage while you have a Barrier active. Tibault’s Will 2 Rubies Pants You deal [10 – 20]%[x] increased damage while Unstoppable and for 5 seconds after. When you become Unstoppable, gain 50 of your Primary Resource. Yen’s Blessing – Boots Casting a Skill has a [40 – 60]% chance to cast a Non-Mobility, Non-Ultimate Skill that is currently on Cooldown. Can only occur once every 8 seconds. Bonebreaker of Encroaching Wrath PocOhm – Cast the Barbarian’s War Cry skill after spending a certain amount of Fury Two-Handed Mace After spending 100 Fury, your next Weapon Mastery Skill within 5 seconds deals [40-80]%[x] increased damage The Third Blade Sapphire Left Hand Your Weapon Mastery Skills are now also Core Skills that have no Cooldowns but cost Fury, dealing [50 – 70]% of normal damage.



Their Fury costs are reduced by 5 for any additional Charges the Skill would have had. Doombringer Sapphire Right Hand Lucky Hit: Up to a 25% chance to deal 900 Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage dealt by 20% for 5 seconds. Warcrest of Limitless Rage LithLac – Cast the Barbarian’s Challenging Shout skill whenever you stand still for 3 seconds in combat. Polearm Each point of Fury you generate while at Maximum Fury grants your next Core Skill [1-3]%[x] increased damage, up to 15 times Ocelot’s Eye of Herculean Spectacle Elder Sigil Occult Gem – Your Agility, Corpse, Mastery, Weapon Mastery, Wrath, and Incarnate Skills deal 25%[x] increased direct damage to Hexed enemies. Amulet Mighty Throw deals [25 – 45]%[x] increased damage and hurls another 2 weapons. Battle-Mad Soulwatch Hoop Phantom String Occult Gem – You deal 15%[x] increased Overpower Damage to Hexed enemies. Ring Gain 20-40% increased damage and Berserking for 4 seconds after swapping weapons 8 times. Ring of Starless Skies Witching Hour Occult Gem – While you have three or more Eldritch Witch Powers equipped:

Every 1 second, the next Core Skill you cast is also treated as Eldritch. Ring Spending your Primary Resource reduces the Resources cost of your Skills and increases your damage by 10%[x] for 3 seconds, up to 50%[x].

Best Mighty Throw Barbarian PVP build for Diablo 4 Season 7

The Mighty Throw Barbarian build outlined above works perfectly in Diablo 4 Season 7’s current PVP meta. Your strategy remains largely the same for dealing with enemies in PVE as well.

Keep your buffs active and use Steel Grasp to catch evasive opponents. Use Bash to stack a guaranteed overpower and activate Mighty Throw to scatter sources of damage across the battlefield. For more focused damage, you can opt for a Hammer of the Ancients once they’re fenced in.

