Best Diablo 4 Lacerate Druid builds in Season 7

The Druid is a master of nature – and nature has sharp claws and teeth. Here’s the best Lacerate Druid build in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Season 7 gave all characters a shake-up after the Vessel of Hatred changed the game forever by adding more story quests and endgame modes. This also allowed various character builds to rise in the meta and become more dominant than before.

If you’ve decided that the Druid is the right class for you, and have looked over the various Druid builds and landed on the Lacerate build this season, here’s everything you know about how to build it.

Blizzard Entertainment The Druid is nature’s chosen warrior against evil.

Best Lacerate Druid skills

To assemble the Lacerate Druid build, allocate this many points on these active skills:

Active Skill Upgrades Points Allocated Maul Enhanced 1 Earthen Bulwark Enhanced, Preserving 1 Cyclone Armor Enhanced, Innate 5 Blood Howl Enhanced, Innate 1 Debilitating Roar Enhanced, Innate 5 Lacerate Enhanced, Supreme 5

Also, allocate this many points on these passive skills:

Passive Skill Points Allocated Heart of the Wild 3 Predatory Instinct 1 Digitigrade Gait 3 Iron Fur 3 Backlash 3 Ancestral Fortitude 3 Vigilance 3 Feral Aptitude 3 Neurotoxin 1 Toxic Claws Defensive Posture Envenom 3 Devensive Posture 3 Catastrophe 3 Natural Fortitude 2 Quickshift 3 Heightened Senses 3 Ursine Strength Key Passive

When you start a new character, if you’re a returning player, you’ll likely have lots of skill points ready to assign from your Renown or by being boosted to level 50 from the start.

But if you’re a new player, you’ll need to start from scratch. The good news is you’ll be able to hit level 50 very quickly in the post-Vessel of Hatred Diablo 4.

Below, we’ve detailed how many skill points you’ll need to assign to each passive and active skill using your leveling and Renown points.

You may find yourself needing to select other skills to progress across the skill tree. That’s okay, just respec to the ones included in the build once you’re able. Who knows, you may create a custom build that suits your needs better.

Blizzard Entertainment The Druid can turn into a werewolf or werebear!

Best Spirit Boons

Out of the 16 different Spirit Boons that Druids can unlock, you can only grab five. These are the Spirit Boons we recommend for your Druid build in Diablo 4 Season 7:

Spirit Boon Buff Deer Gift of the Stag Bossts Spirit Eagle Avian Wrath Gain more critical strike damage Wolf Calamity Ultimate skills last 35% longer Snake Calm before the Storm Magic skills cooldown reduced Eagle (Bond) Iron Feather Increase your maximum life

Best Lacerate skill rotation

When running the Lacerate Druid build, you’ll need to make sure that you use your skills in the following order against mobs and elites:

Cyclone Armo r

r Earthen Bulwar

Blood Howl – Debilitating Roar

– Lacerate

Maul

First, cast Cyclone Armor and Earthen Bulwark before approaching the mob to make yourself harder to kill – and annoying to fight.

Now, we’re going to be alternating between Blood Howl to shapeshift into a werewolf, earn a damage boost, and heal yourself when battling mobs – or Debilitating Roar to turn into a Werebear and face down elites.

Now cast Lacerate to do the bulk of your damage, resorting to Maul when low on spirt and alternate between the two. Repeat the rotation with the next mob.

Powers of Witchcraft

Season 7 adds Witch Powers to give each character a boost and something new to do this season. While all Witch Powers are beneficial, some are more suited to certain classes and builds.

For this build, choose the following Witch Powers:

Soul Harvest – Sucks the life from nearby enemies.

– Sucks the life from nearby enemies. Purging Touch – Boosts Eldrich power.

– Boosts Eldrich power. Force of Will – Boosts overpower damage.

– Boosts overpower damage. Aura Specialization – Expands aura size and slightly buffs critical strike damage.

– Expands aura size and slightly buffs critical strike damage. The Cycle – Grows a flower that poisons enemies and heals allies.

– Grows a flower that poisons enemies and heals allies. Aura of Siphoning – Casts an aura that heals you.

Powers of Witchcraft may disappear after Season 7, but they could return in another form like Vampire Powers and Malignant Hearts did.

Best Occult Gems

Here are the best Occult Gems for this build:

Voice of the Stars – Boost damage for ‍The Seeker.

– Boost damage for ‍The Seeker. Friend of the Bog – Boosts skill damage, armor, resistances and health.

– Boosts skill damage, armor, resistances and health. Wicked Pact – 25% bonus to Eldrich Powers.

Best Paragon Glyphs

Once you reach level 60, you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue leveling. You’ll essentially boost your stats each time you unlock a node, but eventually, you’ll need to select a Glyth for a more substantial upgrade.

More of these will unlock as you progress, so select the following Glyphs to maximize the potential of this Druid build:

Level 15

‍Spirit

‍Keeper

‍Earth and Sky

‍Fulminate

‍Electrocution

Level 46

‍‍Spirit

‍Keeper

‍Earth and Sky

‍Fulminate

‍Electrocution

Best Mercenaries for Lacerate Druid

Since the introduction of the Mercenaries mechanic in the Vessel of Hatred expansion, they’ve become an important aspect of maxing out the potential of a build.

Pick the following Mercenaries and set them on this path:

Mercenary Hire or Reinforcement Skills to select Varyana Hire Bloodthirst Raheir Reinforcement Bastion

Hire Varyana and set her skills towards Bloodthirst to provide you with a 25% attack speed increase. Then recruit Rahier and set his skills towards Bastion to ensure you’re protected from danger.

Dexerto / Blizzard Spirit Boons are unique to the Druid class.

Best Aspects

Here are the best Aspects you should hunt down for the Lacerate Druid build:

Aspect Power Dungeon / How to obtain Region Obol Gamble / Item type Apogeic Furor Casting an Ultimate Skill increases your Ultimate damage by 6.0 – 10%. Salvage – – Changeling’s Debt You deal 25 – 65% increased damage while hitting a Poisoned enemy as a Werebear or a Crowd Controlled enemy as a Werewolf. Conclave Kehjistan – Unsatiated After killing an enemy with Shred, you gain 20 Spirit. Your next Werewolf Skills deal 20 – 40% increased damage when cast above 50 Spirit. Tormented Ruins Fractured Peaks – Vehement Brawler’s Casting an Ultimate Skill increases your damage by 10-30% for 8 seconds Salvage – – Harlequin Crest

Gain 20% Damage Reduction. In addition, gain +4 Ranks to all Skills. Random Drop – Helm Shroud of False Death If you haven’t attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40% Movement Speed. – – Torso Tibault’s Wil You deal 10 – 20% increased damage while Unstoppable and for 5 seconds after. When you become Unstoppable, gain 50 of your Primary Resource. Defeat Duriel, Andariel – Pants Flickerstep Each enemy you Evade through reduces your active Ultimate Cooldown by 2 – 10 seconds. Defeat Duriel, Andariel – Boots Airidah’s Inexorable Will When casting an Ultimate Skill and again 5 seconds after, you Pull in Distant enemies and deal physical damage to them. This damage is increased by 10% per 1 point of Willpower you have. Defeat Echo of Varshan – Ring

Best items, equipment & sockets

Here’s the best gear you should hunt down for the Lacerate Druid build, including the best Runewords to use:

Item Socket Item type Halequin Crest 2x Amethyst for extra Willpower Helm Shroud of False Death NeoXan Chest Armor Runic Gloves of the Changling’s Debt – Gloves Tibault’s Will IgniVex Pants Flickerstep – Boots Bonebreaker of Apogeic Furor 2x Emerald for extra Crit Strike chance Two-Handed Polearm – – Offhand Ocelot’s Eye of the Unsatiated Skull for extra armor Amulet Airidah’s Inexorable Will Emerald for poison resistance Ring 1 Vehement Brawler’s Soulswatch Hoop Emerald for poison resistance Ring 2

Best Lacerate Druid build for PvP

Luckily, the PvP variant of this build is the same as the PvE version. So, you can keep it as it is. However, if you need to make some tweaks to make it easier for you as a player, then feel free to turn it into a custom build.

Now that you know how to craft this top-tier Druid build, make sure to check out our guides for the Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Barbarian, and Spirtiborn. There’s also our Diablo 4 Class tier list so you can see where this build fits in the current meta.