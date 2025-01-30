The Druid is a master of the earthly elements – including the force of the wind. Here’s how to assemble the Hurricane Druid build in Diablo 4 Season 7.

Diablo 4 Season 7 gave all characters a shake-up after the Vessel of Hatred changed the game forever by adding more story quests and endgame modes. This included the various character builds players had come to rely on.

If you’ve decided that the Druid is the right class for you, and have looked over the various Druid builds and landed on the Hurricane build this season, here’s everything you know about how to build it.

Blizzard The Druid uses the forces of nature to battle the legions of Hell.

Best Hurricane Druid skills

To assemble the Hurricane Druid build, allocate this many points on these active skills:

Active Skill Upgrades Points Allocated Maul Enhanced 1 Earthen Bulwark Enhanced, Preserving 1 Poison Creeper – – Ravens – – Hurricane Enhanced, Savage 5 Cataclysm Prime, Supreme 5

Also, allocate this many points on these passive skills:

Passive Skill Points Allocated Predatory Instinct 1 Iron Fur 3 Ancestral Fortitude 3 Nature’s Reach 3 Feral Aptitude 3 Clarity 3 Endless Tempest 3 Mending 3 Provocation 1 Neurotoxin 1 Envenom 3 Natural Disaster 3 Defiance 3 Resonance 3 Devensive Posture 3 Catastrophe 3 Quickshift 3 Natural Fortitude 1 Heightened Senses 3 Ursine Strength Key Passive

When you start a new character, if you’re a returning player, you’ll likely have lots of skill points ready to assign from your Renown or by being boosted to level 50 from the start.

But if you’re a new player, you’ll need to start from scratch. The good news is you’ll be able to hit level 50 very quickly in the post-Vessel of Hatred Diablo 4.

Below, we’ve detailed how many skill points you’ll need to assign to each passive and active skill using your leveling and Renown points.

You may find yourself needing to select other skills to progress across the skill tree. That’s okay, just respec to the ones included in the build once you’re able. Who knows, you may create a custom build that suits your needs better.

Best Spirit Boons

Out of the 16 different Spirit Boons that Druids can unlock, you can only grab five. These are the Spirit Boons we recommend for your Druid build in Diablo 4 Season 7:

Spirit Boon Buff Deer Wariness Reduces damage from Elites Eagle Avian Wrath Gain more critical strike damage Wolf Calamity Ultimate skills last 35% longer Snake Overload Boosts lightning damage Eagle (Bond) Iron Feather Increase your maximum life

Dexerto / Blizzard Spirit Boons are unique to the Druid class.

Best Hurricane build skill rotation

When running the Lightning Storm Druid build, you’ll need to make sure that you use your skills in the following order against mobs and elites:

Poison Creeper

Ravens

Earthen Bulwark

Cataclysm

Hurricane

Maul

First, ensure your Poison Creeper and Ravens are active, then cast Earthen Bulwark before approaching the mob to make yourself harder to kill. Then blast the mob or elites with your Ultimate skill, Cataclysm to do massive damage, then jump into combat and hit them with Hurricane.

Now, we’re going to be alternating between Hurricane and Cataclysm when the latter cools down. Hit enemies with Hurricane, then switch to Maul when you run out of spirit before repeating.

Powers of Witchcraft

Season 7 adds Witch Powers to give each character a boost and something new to do this season. While all Witch Powers are beneficial, some are more suited to certain classes and builds.

For this build, choose the following Witch Powers:

Soul Harvest – Sucks the life from nearby enemies.

– Sucks the life from nearby enemies. Purging Touch – Boosts Eldrich power.

– Boosts Eldrich power. Force of Will – Boosts overpower damage.

– Boosts overpower damage. Aura Specialization – Expands aura size and slightly buffs critical strike damage.

– Expands aura size and slightly buffs critical strike damage. Hex of Shattering -Reduces damage.

-Reduces damage. The Cycle – Grows a flower that poisons enemies and heals allies.

– Grows a flower that poisons enemies and heals allies. Aura of Siphoning – Casts an aura that heals you.

Powers of Witchcraft may disappear after Season 7, but they could return in another form like Vampire Powers and Malignant Hearts did.

Best Occult Gems

Here are the best Occult Gems for this build:

Elder Sigil – Boosts defense and damage.

– Boosts defense and damage. Phantom String – Buffs damage.

– Buffs damage. Friend of the Bog – Boosts skill damage, armor, resistances, and health.

Best Paragon Glyphs

Once you reach level 60, you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue leveling. You’ll essentially boost your stats each time you unlock a node, but eventually, you’ll need to select a Glyth for a more substantial upgrade.

More of these will unlock as you progress, so select the following Glyphs to maximize the potential of this Druid build:

Level 15

‍Spirit

‍Outmatch

‍Earth and Sky

‍Fang and Claw

‍Dominate

Level 46

‍‍Dominate

‍Spirit

‍Outmatch

‍Earth and Sky

‍Fang and Claw

Best Mercenaries for Lightning Storm Druid

Since the introduction of the Mercenaries mechanic in the Vessel of Hatred expansion, they’ve become an important aspect of maxing out the potential of a build.

Pick the following Mercenaries and set them on this path:

Mercenary Hire or Reinforcement Skills to select Varyana Hire Bloodthirst Aldkin Reinforcement Field of Languish

Hire Varyana and set her skills towards Bloodthirst to provide you with a 25% attack speed increase. Then recruit Rahier and set his skills towards Bastion to ensure you’re protected from danger.

Blizzard Entertainment The shape-shifting Druid is nature’s chosen warrior against evil.

Best Aspects

Here are the best Aspects you should hunt down for the Hurricane Druid build:

Aspect Power Dungeon / How to obtain Region Obol Gamble / Item type Skinwalker’s Shapeshifting skills heal you Fading Echo Kehjistan – Stormshifter’s Hurricane boosts Shapeshifting skills

Crusaders’ Cathedral Kehjistan – Edgemaster’s Skills deal up to 25% increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast, receiving the maximum benefit while you have full Primary Resource. Oldstones Scosglen – Changelings Debt You deal 25 – 65% increased damage while hitting a Poisoned enemy as a Werebear or a Crowd Controlled enemy as a Werewolf Conclave Kehjistan – Unsatiated Shred increases spirit Tormented Ruins Fractured Peaks – Tempest Roar Boosts Storm and Werewolf skills Defeat Lord Zir – Helm Shroud of False Death Increases stealth and movement speed – – Torso Mjölnic Ryng Cataclysm boosts spirit Defeat Lord Zir – Ring

Best items, equipment & sockets

Here’s the best gear you should hunt down for the Hurricane Druid build, including the best Runewords to use:

Item Socket Item type Power Tempest Roar 2x Amethyst for extra Willpower Helm Boosts Storm and Werewolf skills Insatiable Fury 2x Amethyst for extra Willpower Chest Armor Increases stealth and movement speed Sovereign Vambraces of the Changelings Debt – Gloves Critical strikes cast lightning Skinwalkers Runic Leggings 2x Amethyst for extra Willpower Pants Shapeshifting skills heal you Stormshifter’s Runic Cleats – Boots Hurricane boosts Shapeshifting skill damage Penitent Hammer of the Tempest YulWat Main Hand – – – Offhand – Domination Chain of the Unsatiated Skull for extra armor Amulet Shred increases spirit Edmaster’s Soulwatch Hoop Emerald for poison resistance Ring 1 Skills do 25% more damage Mjolnic Ryng Amethyst for Shadow Resistance Ring 2 Cataclysm boosts spirit

Best Hurricane Druid build for PvP

Luckily, the PvP variant of this build is the same as the PvE version. So, you can keep it as it is. However, if you need to make some tweaks to make it easier for you as a player, then feel free to turn it into a custom build.

Now that you know how to craft this top-tier Necromancer build, make sure to check out our guides for the Druid, Sorcerer, Rogue, Barbarian, and Spirtiborn. There’s also our Diablo 4 Class tier list so you can see where this build fits in the current meta.