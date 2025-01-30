GamingDiablo

Best Diablo 4 Hurricane Druid builds in Season 7

diablo 4 druidBlizzard Entertainment

The Druid is a master of the earthly elements – including the force of the wind. Here’s how to assemble the Hurricane Druid build in Diablo 4 Season 7.

Diablo 4 Season 7 gave all characters a shake-up after the Vessel of Hatred changed the game forever by adding more story quests and endgame modes. This included the various character builds players had come to rely on.

If you’ve decided that the Druid is the right class for you, and have looked over the various Druid builds and landed on the Hurricane build this season, here’s everything you know about how to build it.

Diablo 4 Druid accompanied by wolvesBlizzard
The Druid uses the forces of nature to battle the legions of Hell.

Best Hurricane Druid skills

To assemble the Hurricane Druid build, allocate this many points on these active skills:

Active SkillUpgradesPoints Allocated
MaulEnhanced1
Earthen BulwarkEnhanced, Preserving1
Poison Creeper
Ravens
HurricaneEnhanced, Savage5
CataclysmPrime, Supreme5

Also, allocate this many points on these passive skills:

Passive SkillPoints Allocated
Predatory Instinct1
Iron Fur3
Ancestral Fortitude3
Nature’s Reach3
Feral Aptitude3
Clarity3
Endless Tempest3
Mending3
Provocation1
Neurotoxin1
Envenom3
Natural Disaster3
Defiance3
Resonance3
Devensive Posture3
Catastrophe3
Quickshift3
Natural Fortitude 1
Heightened Senses3
Ursine StrengthKey Passive

When you start a new character, if you’re a returning player, you’ll likely have lots of skill points ready to assign from your Renown or by being boosted to level 50 from the start.

But if you’re a new player, you’ll need to start from scratch. The good news is you’ll be able to hit level 50 very quickly in the post-Vessel of Hatred Diablo 4.

Below, we’ve detailed how many skill points you’ll need to assign to each passive and active skill using your leveling and Renown points.

You may find yourself needing to select other skills to progress across the skill tree. That’s okay, just respec to the ones included in the build once you’re able. Who knows, you may create a custom build that suits your needs better.

Best Spirit Boons

Out of the 16 different Spirit Boons that Druids can unlock, you can only grab five. These are the Spirit Boons we recommend for your Druid build in Diablo 4 Season 7:

SpiritBoonBuff
DeerWarinessReduces damage from Elites
EagleAvian WrathGain more critical strike damage
WolfCalamityUltimate skills last 35% longer
SnakeOverloadBoosts lightning damage
Eagle (Bond)Iron FeatherIncrease your maximum life
Diablo 4 Companion Druid Spirit Boon screenDexerto / Blizzard
Spirit Boons are unique to the Druid class.

Best Hurricane build skill rotation

When running the Lightning Storm Druid build, you’ll need to make sure that you use your skills in the following order against mobs and elites:

  • Poison Creeper
  • Ravens
  • Earthen Bulwark
  • Cataclysm
  • Hurricane
  • Maul

First, ensure your Poison Creeper and Ravens are active, then cast Earthen Bulwark before approaching the mob to make yourself harder to kill. Then blast the mob or elites with your Ultimate skill, Cataclysm to do massive damage, then jump into combat and hit them with Hurricane.

Now, we’re going to be alternating between Hurricane and Cataclysm when the latter cools down. Hit enemies with Hurricane, then switch to Maul when you run out of spirit before repeating.

Powers of Witchcraft

Season 7 adds Witch Powers to give each character a boost and something new to do this season. While all Witch Powers are beneficial, some are more suited to certain classes and builds.

For this build, choose the following Witch Powers:

  • Soul Harvest – Sucks the life from nearby enemies.
  • Purging Touch – Boosts Eldrich power.
  • Force of Will – Boosts overpower damage.
  • Aura Specialization – Expands aura size and slightly buffs critical strike damage.
  • Hex of Shattering -Reduces damage.
  • The Cycle – Grows a flower that poisons enemies and heals allies.
  • Aura of Siphoning – Casts an aura that heals you.

Powers of Witchcraft may disappear after Season 7, but they could return in another form like Vampire Powers and Malignant Hearts did.

Best Occult Gems

Here are the best Occult Gems for this build:

  • Elder Sigil – Boosts defense and damage.
  • Phantom String – Buffs damage.
  • Friend of the Bog – Boosts skill damage, armor, resistances, and health.

Best Paragon Glyphs

Once you reach level 60, you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue leveling. You’ll essentially boost your stats each time you unlock a node, but eventually, you’ll need to select a Glyth for a more substantial upgrade.

More of these will unlock as you progress, so select the following Glyphs to maximize the potential of this Druid build:

Level 15

  • ‍Spirit
  • ‍Outmatch
  • ‍Earth and Sky
  • ‍Fang and Claw
  • ‍Dominate

Level 46

  • ‍‍Dominate
  • ‍Spirit
  • ‍Outmatch
  • ‍Earth and Sky
  • ‍Fang and Claw

Best Mercenaries for Lightning Storm Druid

Since the introduction of the Mercenaries mechanic in the Vessel of Hatred expansion, they’ve become an important aspect of maxing out the potential of a build.

Pick the following Mercenaries and set them on this path:

MercenaryHire or ReinforcementSkills to select
VaryanaHireBloodthirst
AldkinReinforcementField of Languish

Hire Varyana and set her skills towards Bloodthirst to provide you with a 25% attack speed increase. Then recruit Rahier and set his skills towards Bastion to ensure you’re protected from danger.

druid diablo 4Blizzard Entertainment
The shape-shifting Druid is nature’s chosen warrior against evil.

Best Aspects

Here are the best Aspects you should hunt down for the Hurricane Druid build:

AspectPowerDungeon / How to obtainRegionObol Gamble / Item type
Skinwalker’sShapeshifting skills heal youFading EchoKehjistan
Stormshifter’sHurricane boosts Shapeshifting skills
Crusaders’ Cathedral		Kehjistan
Edgemaster’sSkills deal up to 25% increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast, receiving the maximum benefit while you have full Primary Resource.OldstonesScosglen
Changelings DebtYou deal 25 – 65% increased damage while hitting a Poisoned enemy as a Werebear or a Crowd Controlled enemy as a WerewolfConclaveKehjistan
UnsatiatedShred increases spiritTormented RuinsFractured Peaks
Tempest RoarBoosts Storm and Werewolf skillsDefeat Lord ZirHelm
Shroud of False DeathIncreases stealth and movement speedTorso
Mjölnic RyngCataclysm boosts spiritDefeat Lord ZirRing

Best items, equipment & sockets

Here’s the best gear you should hunt down for the Hurricane Druid build, including the best Runewords to use:

ItemSocketItem typePower
Tempest Roar2x Amethyst for extra WillpowerHelmBoosts Storm and Werewolf skills
Insatiable Fury2x Amethyst for extra WillpowerChest ArmorIncreases stealth and movement speed
Sovereign Vambraces of the Changelings DebtGlovesCritical strikes cast lightning
Skinwalkers Runic Leggings2x Amethyst for extra WillpowerPantsShapeshifting skills heal you
Stormshifter’s Runic CleatsBootsHurricane boosts Shapeshifting skill damage
Penitent Hammer of the TempestYulWatMain Hand
Offhand
Domination Chain of the UnsatiatedSkull for extra armorAmuletShred increases spirit
Edmaster’s Soulwatch HoopEmerald for poison resistanceRing 1Skills do 25% more damage
Mjolnic RyngAmethyst for Shadow ResistanceRing 2Cataclysm boosts spirit

Best Hurricane Druid build for PvP

Luckily, the PvP variant of this build is the same as the PvE version. So, you can keep it as it is. However, if you need to make some tweaks to make it easier for you as a player, then feel free to turn it into a custom build.

Now that you know how to craft this top-tier Necromancer build, make sure to check out our guides for the Druid, Sorcerer, Rogue, Barbarian, and Spirtiborn. There’s also our Diablo 4 Class tier list so you can see where this build fits in the current meta.

