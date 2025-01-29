Best Diablo 4 Death Trap Rogue build in Season 7

Rogue is one of the most rewarding classes to play in Season 7, so if you’re planning to create a Death Trap Rogue, you’ll need to know about its best leveling and endgame builds.

Rogues are already sleek and deadly, but with the new buffs, they’re practically an avalanche of pain regardless of which build you pick. If you like breaking the game (legally, of course), the Death Trap Rogue is your new best friend.

With the right mix of skills, gear, and Paragon Glyphs, your Death Trap will tear through Season 7 like a tornado of destruction.

Best Death Trap Rogue Skills

This build turns your ultimate into an infinite reset machine, spamming Death Trap so often that enemies barely get to blink before they’re wiped out.

By stacking Cooldown Reduction and abusing Beastfall Boots and Preparation, you’ll reset Death Trap instantly – over and over.

Prime Death Trap pulls enemies together, letting you delete them in one go. Oh, and thanks to Aftermath, you’ll never run out of Energy.

Active Skills

Active Skill Upgrades Points Allocated Puncture Enhanced 1 Caltrops Enhanced, Methodical 1 Shadow Step Enhanced, Methodical 1 Dash Enhanced, Disciplined 1 Smoke Grenade Enhanced 1 Dark Shroud Enhanced, Countering 5 Death Trap Enhanced, Supreme 5

Passive Skills

Passive Skill Points Siphoning Strikes 3 Sturdy 3 Unstable Elixirs 3 Balestra 3 Trick Attacks 3 Weapon Mastery 3 Exploit 3 Malice 3 Trap Mastery 3 Haste 3 Second Wind 3 Alchemist’s Fortune 3 Unto Dawn 3 Close Quarters Combat 3

Best Specialization

The Preparation specialization is perfect for the Death Trap Rogue because it makes your abilities flow smoothly. With it, you can reset Death Trap immediately.

Best rotation

Barrage

Smoke Grenade

Death Trap

Dash

Shadow Step

Close Quarters Combat

For bosses, start with Caltrops.

To maximize your Rogue’s damage Barrage, then use Smoke Grenade and Death Trap before repeating. Dash or Shadow Step every 8 seconds for Close Quarters Combat. Against bosses, start with Caltrops and keep them inside for bonus damage.

Best Witchcraft Powers

Here are the best Witchcraft Powers for the Death Trap rogue:

Soul Harvest : Dramatically boosts Core Stats based on monster density; excels in builds that group mobs.

: Dramatically boosts Core Stats based on monster density; excels in builds that group mobs. Decay Augmentation : Key to achieving 3 Growth & Decay powers for synergy with ‍Friend of the Bog Gem.

: Key to achieving 3 Growth & Decay powers for synergy with ‍Friend of the Bog Gem. Abyssal Resonance : Chosen for its pull effect, which scales effectively with ‍Victimize explosions.

: Chosen for its pull effect, which scales effectively with ‍Victimize explosions. Aura of Siphoning : Preferred for its reliable Healing effect.

: Preferred for its reliable Healing effect. Aura Specialization : Provides a free Critical Strike Damage Multiplier, synergizing well with ‍Trick Attacks.

: Provides a free Critical Strike Damage Multiplier, synergizing well with ‍Trick Attacks. Doom Orb: Constantly deals damage when active and looks awesome while doing it.

Best Occult Gems

These are the best Occult Gems:

Hungering Void : Makes your aura pull in enemies, boosting synergy with Soul Harvest and ‍Victimize procs.

: Makes your aura pull in enemies, boosting synergy with Soul Harvest and ‍Victimize procs. Friend of the Bog : Adds a Core Stats multiplier, increases Maximum Life, and makes you Unhindered for smoother mob navigation.

: Adds a Core Stats multiplier, increases Maximum Life, and makes you Unhindered for smoother mob navigation. Toadling’s Wish: Amplifies Growth & Decay Powers, greatly enhancing Soul Harvest’s effectiveness.

Best Legendary Aspects

Now that you’re in the endgame, you should be collecting the best Legendary Aspects. While many of the ones in the leveling build are just as good, here are a few more you should look out for:

Aspect Power Dungeon Region Obol gamble Apologetic Furor Casting an Ultimate Skill increases your Ultimate damage by 6-10%, up to 60-100%. At 10 stacks, you Cooldowns and this bonus are reset. – – – Opportunist’s Aspect When you enter or break Stealth, you drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades around you that deal [180-270] total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second.

Your Stun Grenades deal [25-45]% increased damage. Prison of Caldeum Kehjistan – Surprise When you Evade or Shadow Step, you leave behind a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal [90-270] total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 seconds.

Your Stun Grenades deal [25 – 45]% increased damage. – – – Vehement Brawler’s Casting an Ultimate Skill increases your damage by 10-30% for 8 seconds. Gain 2 additional Ultimate Skill Ranks. – – – Trickster’s Aspect Caltrops and Smoke Grenade benefit and throw Stun Grenade that deal [78-168] Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Stun Grenades deal [25-45]% increased damage. Guulrahn Canals Dry Steppes –

Best Paragon Board Skills

With the Paragon Board and points available, you can upgrade your endgame Death Trap Rogue even further.

Level 15

‍Combat

‍Control

‍Turf

‍Explosive

‍Versatility

Level 45

‍Explosive

‍Control

‍Turf

‍Devious

‍Versatility

These are the five Glyphs you should prioritize leveling up. You can do this by running Nightmare Dungeons. They will all help amplify your damage output and agility.

Best Mercenaries

For a Death Trap Rogue, the best mercenaries are Raheir (Hired) and Aldkin (Reinforcement).

Raheir is chosen for his Bastion skill, which offers a strong shield, the ability to become unstoppable, and reliable damage buffs – key for staying alive and dealing consistent damage in solo play.

Aldkin is an excellent reinforcement choice because his Field of Languish iconic grants 20% damage reduction.

Best Death Trap Rogue item build

When looking at the best gear to wear during the endgame as a Death Trap Rogue, there are a few great options to choose from. While some of these items are of Legendary status, a lot of them are Uniques.

The most important aspect of these gear items is their powers, which all play into your Rogue’s strengths. Here’s which items you should try to obtain during the endgame:

Item Socket Item Type Power Heir of Perdition ZanMot Helm Succumb to hatred and earn Mother’s Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60% [x][60]%. Slaughter enemies to briefly steal Mother’s Favor from nearby allies. Scoundrel’s Leathers 2 Emeralds for Dexterity Chest Armor While you have unlimited Energy from Inner Sight, casting a Core Skill has a [60 – 80]% chance to spawn Caltrops, Poison Trap, or Death Trap. Gain [10 – 20]%[x] Core Skill Damage. Fists of Fate – Gloves Your attacks randomly deal 1% to 300% of their normal damage. Eyes in the Dark 2 Emeralds for Dexterity Pants Death Trap deals 150% increased damage and will rearm itself once after activating. Beastfall Boots – Boots When you cast an Ultimate Skill, your next Core Skill consumes all of your Energy and deals 0.75% [x][0.25 – 0.75]% increased damage per Energy consumed. Warcaster of Apogeic Furor CirVex Main Weapon Casting an Ultimate Skill increases your Ultimate damage by 20.0% [x][12.0 – 20.0]%, up to 200% [x][120 – 200]%. At 10 stacks, your cooldowns and this bonus are reset. Opportunist’s Bone Blade Diamond for extra Ultimate Damage Offhand 1 When you enter or break Stealth, you drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades around you, dealing 1,073 [715 – 1,073] total Physical damage and stunning enemies for 1.00 second.

Your Stun Grenades deal 45% [25 – 45]% increased damage. Bone Blade of Surprise Diamond for extra Ultimate Damage Offhand 2 When you Evade or Shadow Step, you drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal 1,073 [358 – 1,073] total Physical damage and stun enemies for 1.00 second.

Your Stun Grenades deal 45% [25 – 45]% increased damage. Trickster’s Ocelot’s Eye Emerald for extra Armor Amulet Caltrops, Smoke Grenade, and Death Trap receive your Stun Grenade benefits and throw Stun Grenades that deal 1,609 [715 – 1,609] Physical damage and stun enemies for 1 second.

Your Stun Grenades deal 68% [38 – 68]% increased damage. Saboteur’s Signet Diamond for resistance to all elements Ring 1 Casting a Core Skill has a chance to throw Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies. Vehement Brawler’s Soulwatch Hoop Diamond for resistance to all elements Ring 2 Casting an Ultimate Skill increases your damage by [10 – 30]% for 8 seconds. Gain 2 additional Ultimate Skill Ranks.

How to build Death Trap Rogue for PvP

If you’re not running Death Trap Rogue in PvP, you’re missing out. This build is an S-tier menace.

With Prime Death Trap’s pull, you dictate the battlefield, stacking cooldown reduction for near-instant resets. Master it, and watch enemies drop before they even know what happened.



Now that you know how to craft this top-tier Rogue build, make sure to check out our guides for the Druid, Sorcerer, Barbarian, Necromancer, and Spirtiborn. There’s also our Diablo 4 Class tier list so you can see where this build fits in the current meta.