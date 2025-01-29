Best Diablo 4 Cataclysm Druid build in Season 7

Diablo 4’s Cataclysm Druid is one of the class’ best setups for endgame content in Season 7. Here’s how to get it online.

Diablo 4 has just received a major overhaul with the dawn of Season 7 and they’ve turned the Cataclysm Druid into a real standout. The build is chewing through the Pit thanks to some broken damage scaling that rivals last season’s quadrillion-damage Spiritborn.

Thanks to new additions like Witchcraft Powers and Occult Gems, this build has had its power ratcheted up even further. It sits at the top of our build tier list for the class so if you’re looking to play a Druid, this is the setup for you.

Article continues after ad

Of course, if you’re planning to get the most out of the Cataclysm Druid build in Diablo 4 Season 7, you’ll need to know how to put it together. This guide will go over the best skills, gear, and other additions for your character.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment The Cataclysm Druid calls forth the fury of nature.

The Cataclysm Druid, as its name suggests, focuses on maximizing the damage and sustaining the uptime of the Cataclysm Ultimate Skill. This is done by cranking up your Overpower damage as well as your Critical Strike chance and damage.

Article continues after ad

To do so you’ll need a combination of gear Affixes, Tempering rolls, and Masterworking in conjunction with the right Passives in your Skill Tree. To get properly set up, however, you’ll need a distinct suite of Uniques.

Airidah’s Inexorable Will reduces the cooldown of your Cataclysm Skill for frequent casting while the Mjolnic Ring buffs its damage and adds any augmentations to your Lightning Bolt Skill. Finally, the Tempest Roar helm turns your Storm Skills into Wearwolf Skills enabling a whole host of new bonuses.

Article continues after ad

With all these parts working together, and a currently unidentified bug that provides infinite damage scaling, the Cataclysm Druid is Diablo 4 Season 7’s best Pit pusher.

Article continues after ad

Best Cataclysm Druid skills

With the new level cap of 60 and the Skill Points afforded by grinding renown, you should have a total of 72 to invest in your Cataclysm Druid build for Diablo 4. These are the ones we recommend.

Active skills

Active Skill Upgrades Points Allocated Maul Enhanced 1 Pulverize Enhanced, Primal 1 Earthen Bulwark Enhanced, Preserving 1 Debilitating Roar Enhanced, Innate 1 Hurricane Enhanced, Savage 1 Cataclysm Enhanced, Power 5

Passive skills

Passive Skill Points Allocated Iron Fur 3 Backlash 3 Ancestral Fortitude 3 Vigilance 3 Nature’s Reach 3 Feral Aptitude 3 Charged Atmosphere 3 Electric Shock 3 Mending 3 Neurotoxin 1 Envenom 3 Natural Disaster 3 Defiance 3 Resonance 3 Catastrophe 3 Quickshift 3 Heightened Senses 3 Ursine Strength Key Passive

Best Cataclysm Druid skill rotation

This is the best rotation for an endgame Cataclysm Druid in Diablo 4 Season 7. Employ your skills in the following order:

Article continues after ad

Maul

Hurricane

Earthen Bulwark

Debilitating Roar

Cataclysm

Pulverize

Initiate encounters with Maul and then shift to Hurricane in order to boost your damage thanks to the Quickshift Passive. Having Hurricane active will also boost all of your Shapeshifitng skills by five ranks meaning your Pulverize will deal massive damage when it comes time to use it.

Once you’ve primed your various runes for guaranteed Overpowers and Critical Strikes, Activate Earthen Bulwark to fully Fortify yourself for maximum damage. Cast Cataclysm which thanks to all these damage boosts, should annihilate surrounding enemies.

Article continues after ad

Clean up the remaining enemies with a suped-up combo of Maul and Pulverize and your Cataclysm should be ready to go again in no time.

Article continues after ad

Cataclysm Druid Spirit Boons for Season 7

When you’re leveling your Cataclysm Druid and you reach level 15, enemies will start dropping Druidic Spirit Offerings which you can exchange for Spirit Boons. You’ll need 400 Druidic Spirit Offerings to purchase the maximum amount of Spirit Boons.

Below are the Spirit Boons we recommend for the Cataclysm Druid build:

Article continues after ad

Gift of the Stag – Your Maximum Spirit is increased by 40. You gain five Spirit every second.

Your Maximum Spirit is increased by 40. You gain five Spirit every second. Iron Feather – Gain 30% Maximum Life.

Gain 30% Maximum Life. Avian Wrath – Gain 40% Critical Strike damage.

Gain 40% Critical Strike damage. Calamity – Extend the duration of Ultimate Skills by 35%.

Extend the duration of Ultimate Skills by 35%. Masochistic – Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes with Shapeshifting Skills have up to a 75% chance to Heal you for 10% Maximum Life.

Best Earthquake Barbarian Paragon Boards & Glyphs

Blizzard Entertainment

Once you hit Level 60, Skill points become a thing of the past, and Paragon Points take over.

This system makes you pick upgrades from themed boards loaded with buffs. Each path is unique, but the upside is you can tweak your Cataclysm Druid build with specific Boards and Glyphs to boost your setup exactly how you want in Diablo 4.

Paragon Board progression

For your Cataclysm Druid build in Diablo 4 Season 7, you should unlock the following Paragon Boards in the indicated order:

Article continues after ad

Starting Board

Ancestral Guidance

Lust for Carnage

Survival Instincts

Thunderstruck

Best Glyphs

The Paragon Glyphs below are the best ones available for this particular build. We’ve outlined which Glyphs to slot into which of the above Boards.

Article continues after ad

Electrocution Level 46 (Starting Board)

Earth and Sky Level 46 (Ancestral Guidance)

Dominate Level 46 (Lust for Carnage)

Keeper Level 46 (Survival Instincts)

Spirit Level 46 (Thunderstruck)

Best Mercenaries for Cataclysm Druid

For an endgame Cataclysm Druid build in Diablo 4 Season 7, you’ll want to set Subo and Raheir as your Mercenary combo for some crowd control and damage buffs.

Subo should occupy your Hired Mercenary slot thanks to his Seeker ability which gives you increased resource generation for killing a marked enemy. He also provides boosts to Movement Speed and Critical Strikes with Ready at Hand and Opening Fire.

Article continues after ad

Raheir is your Reinforcement Mercenary and you should use his Crater ability as a means of pulling in enemies so your Cataclysm deals increased damage.

Best Cataclysm Druid Witchcraft Powers

Diablo 4 Season 7 introduces Witchcraft Powers and you can take advantage of them to supercharge your Cataclysm Druid. You can equip a total of six Witchcraft Powers and each can be improved to a max level that varies from power to power.

We’ve outlined the best ones for this build below as well as their max level bonuses.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Witchcraft Power Effect Vengeful Spirit Every 19 Seconds, a Vengeful Spirit Servant appears for X seconds. While active, all damage taken is instead taken by the spirit. Vengeful Spirit Servant deals 750% damage.



Max level: When the Vengeful Spirit’s Life is fully depleted, it rushes towards up to 8 enemies dealing 2,000 Shadow damage. Purging Touch Eldritch Effects X increased damage against Headrotten.



Max level: This damage bonus now extends to all monsters. Decay Augmentation Your Witchcraft Effects deal X of the damage dealt over 5 seconds. The damage type is based on your class.



Max level: When your damage-over-time effects exceed 85% of the target’s total Life, they immediately die. Aura of Siphoning Conjure an aura of decay that deals 80% Poison damage to enemies every second.



Max level: Each time Aura of Siphoning deals damage, you are healed for 1% of Maximum Life. Aura Specialization The size of your Aura Effects are increased by X%.



Max level: Increase Critical Strike Damage by 50% against enemies inside your Aura Effects. Hex of Whispers Dealing damage to an enemy afflicts them with Hex of Whispers that deals X Shadow damage the next time damage is dealt.



Afterward, Hex of Whispers will jump to another enemy up to a maximum of 6 times.



Hex of Whispers may only be applied once every 5 seconds.



Max level: After bouncing onto 6 enemies, the Hex bounces back to you granting 15% Fortify and removing all crowd control and negative status effects.

Witchcraft powers also interact and synergize with Occult Gems which are slotted into Jewellery such as Rings and Amulets. The Occult Gems for the Cataclysm Druid are detailed below in the gear section.

Blizzard Entertainment Witchcraft Powers can be managed at the Tree of Whispers.

Best Cataclysm Druid Gear, Runewords & Occult Gems

The Cataclysm Druid build in Diablo 4 Season 7 does require a few Uniques as well as Aspects that you’ll need to farm via item extracts. It can be a bit of a chore to set up but with the recommended gear, Runewords, and Occult Gems outlined below, this build will speed through higher Pit levels.

Article continues after ad

Item Socket Item type Power Tempest Roar IgniXan – Causes non-Basic Skills to Overpower after a set period of time. Helm Lucky Hit: Storm Skills have up to a [15-35]% chance to grant 4 Spirit.



Your base Storm Skills are now also Werewolf Skills. Shroud of False Death 2 Sapphires Chest If you haven’t attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40%[+] Movement Speed. Runeworkers Conduit Runic Gloves – Gloves Critical Strikes with Storm Skills cause a Lightning Bolt to periodically deal 721 [530-848] Lightning damage.



Your Lightning Bolts deal 38% [x] [20-50% increased damage. Stormshifter’s Runic Leggings 2 Sapphires Pants While Hurricane is active, gain +5 Ranks to your Shapeshifting Skills. Flickerstep – Boots Each enemy you Evade through reduces your active Ultimate Cooldown by [2.0 – 4.0] seconds, up to 10 seconds. Bonebreaker of Apogeic Fury BacQax – Your next non-Basic Skill will deal 100% increased damage after traveling for 50 meters. Two-Handed Mace Casting an Ultimate Skill increases your Ultimate damage by [6.0 – 10.0]%[x], up to [60 – 100]%[x]. At 10 stacks, your Cooldowns and this bonus are reset. Ocelot’s Eye of The Changeling’s Debt Voice of the Stars Occult Gem – While you have an Aura active, your Ultimate Skills gain each Witchcraft tag and deal 10% increased damage. Amulet You deal [25 – 65]%[x] increased damage while hitting a Poisoned enemy as a Werebear or a Crowd Controlled enemy as a Werewolf. Mjolnic Ring Friend of the Bog Occult Gem – While you have three or more Growth & Decay Witch Powers slotted, you gain 8% Primary Stat, 10% Maximum Life, and are always Unhindered. Ring While you have an Aura active, your Ultimate Skills gain each Witchcraft tag and deal 10% increased damage. ‍Airidah’s Inexorable Will Wicked Pact Occult Gem – Your Common Eldritch Powers are 25% more Potent. Ring When casting an Ultimate Skill and again 5 seconds after, you Pull in Distant enemies and deal [291 – 1,165] Physical damage to them. This damage is increased by 10.0%[x] per 1 point of Willpower you have.

All Occult Gems slotted into Jewellery sockets also provide a bonus of +160 Armor and 8% Resistance to All Elements each.

Best Cataclysm Druid PVP build for Diablo 4 Season 7

Thankfully, the Cataclysm Druid build runs well in Diablo 4 Season 7’s PVP meta. The strategy for this style of play is a little different though.

While Cataclysm excels at AoE damage, it’s not as well geared for single-target encounters. What you’ll aim to do in PVP is cast Cataclysm immediately for its various damage and Skill rank boosts but save your built-up Overpower and Critical Strikes for Pulverize.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With all your buffs applied, cast Hurricane to draw enemies in and then use Pulverize to delete them.

Now that you know how to craft this top-tier Druid build, make sure to check out our guides for the Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, Necromancer, and Spirtiborn. There’s also our Diablo 4 Class tier list so you can see where this build fits in the current meta.