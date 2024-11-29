Best Diablo 4 Boulder Druid builds in Season 6

The Druid is a master of the earth and it’s molten elements, here’s how to assemble the Boulder Druid build in Diablo 4 Season 6.

Diablo 4 Season 6 gave all characters a shake-up after the Vessel of Hatred changed the game forever by adding more story quests and endgame modes. This included the various character builds players had come to rely on.

If you’ve decided that the Druid is the right class for you, and have looked over the various Druid builds and landed on the Boulder build this season, here’s everything you know about how to build it.

Of course the Boulder build is a setup that makes use of the Boulder skill as it’s primary damage-dealer, but you’ll also want to know how to optimize the build in PvE and PvE.

Blizzard Entertainment The shape-shifting Druid is nature’s chosen warrior against evil.

Best Boulder Druid skills

To assemble the Boulder Druid build, allocate this many points on these active skills:

Active Skill Upgrades Points Allocated Shred Enhanced 1 Claw Enhanced 1 Earthen Bulwark Enhanced 1 Poison Creeper – 1 Savage Hurricane Enhanced, Savage 5 Boulder Enhanced, Natural 5 Petrify Prime, Supreme 5

Also, allocate this many points on these passive skills:

Passive Skill Points Allocated Heart of the Wild 1 Wild Impulses 3 Backlash 3 Ancestral Fortitude 2 Feral Aptitude 3 Clarity 3 Mending 3 Provocation 3 Stone Guard 3 Crushing Earth 3 Neurotoxin 1 Envenom 3 Natural Disaster 3 Defiance 3 Circle of Life 2 Catastrophe 3 Quickshift 3 Resonance 3 Ursine Strength Key Passive

When you start a new character, if you’re a returning player, you’ll likely have lots of skill points ready to assign from your Renown or by being boosted to level 50 from the start.

But if you’re a new player, you’ll need to start from scratch. The good news is you’ll be able to hit level 50 very quickly in the post-Season 6 version of Diablo 4.

Below, we’ve detailed how many skill points you’ll need to assign to each passive and active skill using your leveling and Renown points.

You may find yourself needing to select other skills to progress across the skill tree. That’s okay, just respec to the ones included in the build once you’re able. Who knows, you may create a custom build that suits your needs better.

Best Spirit Boons

Out of the 16 different Spirit Boons that Druids can unlock, you can only grab five. These are the Spirit Boons we recommend for your Landslide Druid build in Diablo 4 Season 6:

Spirit Boon Buff Deer Wariness Reduces damage from Elites Eagle Avian Wrath Gain more critical strike damage Wolf Pack Leader Lucky hits can reset cooldown for companion skills Snake Obsidian Slam Every tenth skill boosts overpower damage Eagle (Bond) Iron Feather Increase your maximum life

Best Boulder skill rotation

When running the Boulder Druid build, you’ll need to make sure that you use your skills in the following order against mobs and elites:

Hurricane

Petrify

Poison Creeper

Boulder

Shred

Claw

While you’ll likely begin any battle with the Poison Creeper already active, let your spikey pet do its own thing which you cast Hurricane to get the AoE damage rolling. From here, follow up with Petrify to take advantage of its damage buff.

Now cast Poison Creeper so that your pet immobilizes and poisons the mobs of enemies you’re facing. Once this is done, begin casing Boulder to injure and knock back enemies. We’d recommend casting it a bunch of times before casting Shred on individual targets that get close to you.

Once you begin running out of Spirit, start attacking with Claw to build it back up. Then, alternate between Boulder, Shred, and Claw as you see fit while your Creeper fights independently.

Dexerto / Blizzard Spirit Boons are unique to the Druid class.

Best Paragon Glyphs

Once you reach level 60, you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue leveling. You’ll essentially boost your stats each time you unlock a node, but eventually, you’ll need to select a Glyth for a more substantial upgrade.

More of these will unlock as you progress, so select the following Glyphs to maximize the potential of this Druid build:

Level 15

‍Dominate

‍Fang and Claw

‍Earth and Sky

‍Spirit

‍Outmatch

Level 46

‍Spirit

‍Fang and Claw

‍Outmatch

‍Dominate

‍Earth and Sky

Best Mercenaries for Boulder Druid

Since the introduction of the Mercenaries mechanic in the Vessel of Hatred expansion, they’ve become an important aspect of maxing out the potential of a build.

Pick the following Mercenaries and set them on this path:

Mercenary Hire or Reinforcement Skills to select Varyana Hire Bloodthirst Raheir Reinforcement Bastion

Hire Varyana and set her skills towards Bloodthirst to provide you with a 25% attack speed increase. Then recruit Rahier and set his skills towards Bastion to ensure your protected from danger.

Best Aspects

Here are the best Aspects you should hunt down for the Boulder Druid build:

Aspect Power Dungeon Region Obol Gamble Retaliation Increases core skill damage Seaside Descent Dry Steppes Offhands Metamorphic Stone Makes Boulder a core skill Random drop – Offhands Stormshifter’s Aspect Hurricane upgrades Shapeshifting skills by 5+ Crusaders’ Cathedral Kehjistan – Vasily’s Prayer Earthskills are not Werebear skills Defeat Echo of Varshan – – Shroud of False Death Increases stealth and movement speed – – Torso Wildheart Hunger Shapeshifting boosts Bestial Rampage Defeat Lord Zir – – Ring of Starless Skies Spending your Primary Resource reduces the Resources cost of your Skills and increases your damage Defeat Duriel – – Hunter’s Zenith Animal skills boost core skills Defeat Grigoire – – Dolmen Stone Hurricane boosts Boulder damage Defeat Duriel – –

Best items, equipment & sockets

Here’s the best gear you should hunt down for the Boulder Druid build, including the best Runewords to use:

Item Socket Item type Power Vasily’s Prayer TamXal Helm Your Earth Skills are now also Werebear Skills and Fortify you for [2.0 – 5.0]% of your Maximum Health. Shroud of False Death 2x Amethyst for extra Willpower Chest Armor If you haven’t attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40%[+] Movement Speed. Runic Gloves of Metaphoric Stone – Gloves Boosts Boulder damage by making it a core skill. Stormshifter’s Runic Leggings 2x Amethyst for extra Willpower Pants Hurricane boosts Shapeshifting skills. Exploiter’s Runic Cleats – Boots Increased crowd control. Bonebreaker of Retaliation YulWat Two-Handed Polearm – Dolman Stone Diamond for extra resistance to all elements Amulet Hurricane boosts Boulder damage when active. Hunter’s Zenith Diamond for extra resistance to all elements Ring 1 Animal form boosts overpower damage. Ring of Starless Skies Diamond for extra resistance to all elements Ring 2 Spending your Primary Resource reduces the Resources cost of your Skills and increases your damage by 10%[x] for 3 seconds, up to 50%[x].

Best Boulder Druid build for PvP

The good news is that the PvP version of the Boulder build is the same as above. While minions and pets aren’t usually ver effective in PvP, the Druid’s Poison Creeper can be a nightmare for other players due to it immobilizing and poisoning them.

This, coupled with the build’s overpowered Boulder attack and excellent mix of spirit-enchancing attacks make it very potent in PvP – in the right hands of course.

Now that you know how to craft this top-tier Necromancer build, make sure to check out our guides for the Druid, Sorcerer, Rogue, Barbarian, and Spirtiborn. There’s also our Diablo 4 Class tier list so you can see where this build fits in the current meta.