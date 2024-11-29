GamingDiablo

Best Diablo 4 Boulder Druid builds in Season 6

Diablo 4 Druid standing with Wolf CompanionsBlizzard

The Druid is a master of the earth and it’s molten elements, here’s how to assemble the Boulder Druid build in Diablo 4 Season 6.

Diablo 4 Season 6 gave all characters a shake-up after the Vessel of Hatred changed the game forever by adding more story quests and endgame modes. This included the various character builds players had come to rely on.

If you’ve decided that the Druid is the right class for you, and have looked over the various Druid builds and landed on the Boulder build this season, here’s everything you know about how to build it.

Of course the Boulder build is a setup that makes use of the Boulder skill as it’s primary damage-dealer, but you’ll also want to know how to optimize the build in PvE and PvE.

druid diablo 4Blizzard Entertainment
The shape-shifting Druid is nature’s chosen warrior against evil.

Best Boulder Druid skills

To assemble the Boulder Druid build, allocate this many points on these active skills:

Active SkillUpgradesPoints Allocated
ShredEnhanced1
ClawEnhanced1
Earthen BulwarkEnhanced1
Poison Creeper1
Savage HurricaneEnhanced, Savage5
BoulderEnhanced, Natural5
PetrifyPrime, Supreme5

Also, allocate this many points on these passive skills:

Passive SkillPoints Allocated
Heart of the Wild1
Wild Impulses3
Backlash3
Ancestral Fortitude 2
Feral Aptitude3
Clarity3
Mending3
Provocation3
Stone Guard3
Crushing Earth3
Neurotoxin1
Envenom3
Natural Disaster3
Defiance3
Circle of Life2
Catastrophe3
Quickshift3
Resonance3
Ursine StrengthKey Passive

When you start a new character, if you’re a returning player, you’ll likely have lots of skill points ready to assign from your Renown or by being boosted to level 50 from the start.

But if you’re a new player, you’ll need to start from scratch. The good news is you’ll be able to hit level 50 very quickly in the post-Season 6 version of Diablo 4.

Below, we’ve detailed how many skill points you’ll need to assign to each passive and active skill using your leveling and Renown points.

You may find yourself needing to select other skills to progress across the skill tree. That’s okay, just respec to the ones included in the build once you’re able. Who knows, you may create a custom build that suits your needs better.

Best Spirit Boons

Out of the 16 different Spirit Boons that Druids can unlock, you can only grab five. These are the Spirit Boons we recommend for your Landslide Druid build in Diablo 4 Season 6:

SpiritBoonBuff
DeerWarinessReduces damage from Elites
EagleAvian WrathGain more critical strike damage
WolfPack LeaderLucky hits can reset cooldown for companion skills
SnakeObsidian SlamEvery tenth skill boosts overpower damage
Eagle (Bond)Iron FeatherIncrease your maximum life

Best Boulder skill rotation

When running the Boulder Druid build, you’ll need to make sure that you use your skills in the following order against mobs and elites:

  • Hurricane
  • Petrify
  • Poison Creeper
  • Boulder
  • Shred
  • Claw

While you’ll likely begin any battle with the Poison Creeper already active, let your spikey pet do its own thing which you cast Hurricane to get the AoE damage rolling. From here, follow up with Petrify to take advantage of its damage buff.

Now cast Poison Creeper so that your pet immobilizes and poisons the mobs of enemies you’re facing. Once this is done, begin casing Boulder to injure and knock back enemies. We’d recommend casting it a bunch of times before casting Shred on individual targets that get close to you.

Once you begin running out of Spirit, start attacking with Claw to build it back up. Then, alternate between Boulder, Shred, and Claw as you see fit while your Creeper fights independently.

Diablo 4 Companion Druid Spirit Boon screenDexerto / Blizzard
Spirit Boons are unique to the Druid class.

Best Paragon Glyphs

Once you reach level 60, you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue leveling. You’ll essentially boost your stats each time you unlock a node, but eventually, you’ll need to select a Glyth for a more substantial upgrade.

More of these will unlock as you progress, so select the following Glyphs to maximize the potential of this Druid build:

Level 15

  • ‍Dominate
  • ‍Fang and Claw
  • ‍Earth and Sky
  • ‍Spirit
  • ‍Outmatch

Level 46

  • ‍Spirit
  • ‍Fang and Claw
  • ‍Outmatch
  • ‍Dominate
  • ‍Earth and Sky

Best Mercenaries for Boulder Druid

Since the introduction of the Mercenaries mechanic in the Vessel of Hatred expansion, they’ve become an important aspect of maxing out the potential of a build.

Pick the following Mercenaries and set them on this path:

MercenaryHire or ReinforcementSkills to select
VaryanaHireBloodthirst
RaheirReinforcementBastion

Hire Varyana and set her skills towards Bloodthirst to provide you with a 25% attack speed increase. Then recruit Rahier and set his skills towards Bastion to ensure your protected from danger.

Best Aspects

Here are the best Aspects you should hunt down for the Boulder Druid build:

AspectPowerDungeonRegionObol Gamble
RetaliationIncreases core skill damageSeaside DescentDry SteppesOffhands
Metamorphic StoneMakes Boulder a core skillRandom dropOffhands
Stormshifter’s AspectHurricane upgrades Shapeshifting skills by 5+Crusaders’ CathedralKehjistan
Vasily’s PrayerEarthskills are not Werebear skillsDefeat Echo of Varshan
Shroud of False DeathIncreases stealth and movement speedTorso
Wildheart HungerShapeshifting boosts Bestial RampageDefeat Lord Zir
Ring of Starless SkiesSpending your Primary Resource reduces the Resources cost of your Skills and increases your damageDefeat Duriel
Hunter’s ZenithAnimal skills boost core skillsDefeat Grigoire
Dolmen StoneHurricane boosts Boulder damageDefeat Duriel

Best items, equipment & sockets

Here’s the best gear you should hunt down for the Boulder Druid build, including the best Runewords to use:

ItemSocketItem typePower
Vasily’s PrayerTamXalHelmYour Earth Skills are now also Werebear Skills and Fortify you for [2.0 – 5.0]% of your Maximum Health.
Shroud of False Death2x Amethyst for extra WillpowerChest ArmorIf you haven’t attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40%[+] Movement Speed.
Runic Gloves of Metaphoric StoneGlovesBoosts Boulder damage by making it a core skill.
Stormshifter’s Runic Leggings2x Amethyst for extra WillpowerPantsHurricane boosts Shapeshifting skills.
Exploiter’s Runic CleatsBootsIncreased crowd control.
Bonebreaker of RetaliationYulWatTwo-Handed Polearm
Dolman StoneDiamond for extra resistance to all elementsAmuletHurricane boosts Boulder damage when active.
Hunter’s ZenithDiamond for extra resistance to all elementsRing 1Animal form boosts overpower damage.
Ring of Starless SkiesDiamond for extra resistance to all elementsRing 2Spending your Primary Resource reduces the Resources cost of your Skills and increases your damage by 10%[x] for 3 seconds, up to 50%[x].

Best Boulder Druid build for PvP

The good news is that the PvP version of the Boulder build is the same as above. While minions and pets aren’t usually ver effective in PvP, the Druid’s Poison Creeper can be a nightmare for other players due to it immobilizing and poisoning them.

This, coupled with the build’s overpowered Boulder attack and excellent mix of spirit-enchancing attacks make it very potent in PvP – in the right hands of course.

Now that you know how to craft this top-tier Necromancer build, make sure to check out our guides for the Druid, Sorcerer, Rogue, Barbarian, and Spirtiborn. There’s also our Diablo 4 Class tier list so you can see where this build fits in the current meta.

