Best Diablo 4 Blood Wave Necromancer build for Season 7

The Blood Wave Necromancer has crept up the meta this season in Diablo 4. Here’s your guide to crafting it in Season 7.

While the classic Necromancer builds are high on our tier list in Season 7, the Blood Wave Necro has joined them at the top of the tree – and this season, it’s incredibly OP. Below, we’ll explain how to put it together so you can dominate in PvE.

And if you’re eyeing PvP, we’ll let you know whether this high-damage, high-survivability build can keep you on top in player battles in Season 7.

Best Blood Wave Necromancer skills

To assemble this Necromancer build, allocate this many points on these active skills:

Active Skill Upgrades Points allocated Reap – 1 Decompose – 1 Blight Enhanced, Supernatural 1 Blood Mist Enhanced, Dreadful 1 Corpse Explosion Enhanced, Blighted 1 Decrepify Enhanced, Abhorrent 1 Blood Wave Enhanced, Supreme 5

Here’s which Passive Skills you should choose:

Passive Skills

Passive Skill Points Hewed Flesh 3 Titan’s Fall 3 Necrotic Fortitude 2 Fueled by Death 3 Spiked Armor 3 Death’s Embrace 3 Amplify Damage 3 Precision Decay 2 Coalesced Blood 3 Terror 3 Gloom 3 Tides of Blood 3 Reaper’s Pursuit 3 Finality 3 Stand Alone 3 Memento Mori 3 Inspiring Leader 3 Rathma’s Vigor 1

When you start a new character, if you’re a returning player, you’ll likely have lots of skill points ready to assign from your Renown or by being boosted to level 60 from the start.

But if you’re a new player, you’ll need to start from scratch. The good news is you’ll be able to hit level 60 very quickly in the post-Vessel of Hatred 7 version of Diablo 4.

Below, we’ve detailed how many skill points you’ll need to assign to each passive and active skill using your leveling and Renown points.

You may find yourself needing to select other skills to progress across the skill tree. That’s okay, just respec to the ones included in the build once you’re able. Who knows, you may create a custom build that suits your needs better.

Blizzard Entertainment The Blood Wave skill doesn’t always look like blood.

Best Book of the Dead set up

In the Blood Wave Necromancer build, you have three types of minions to summon or sacrifice through the Book of the Dead. For this build, you sacrifice them all in this order:

Skeletal Warriors – Sacrifice

Skeletal Mages – Sacrifice

Golems – Sacrifice

This sacrifice strategy ensures you maximize your damage output, making your Overpower hits and crits even deadlier.

Of course, it means you won’t be able to use your minions as allies, but you’ll be buffed from their death, making you a one-Necromancer army.

Best Blood Wave Necromancer skill rotation

Use the following skill rotation when approaching mobs and elites in battle:

Decreptify

Decompose

Blight

Blood Wave

Corpse Explosion

Kick things off by cursing enemies with Decrepify to slow them down. Next, hit them with Decompose to and Blight. These skills will work in tandem to weaken and slow enemies who are caught in three snares at once. However, you may need to cast Blight and Decompose a few times to fully saturate the majority of a mob.

Then, unleash Blood Wave to dissolve everything in sight. Hit them with a few volleys until most of the mob is dead, then cast a few blasts of Corpse Explosion to finish off the survivors.

Best Witchcraft Powers

The best Witchcraft Powers for the Blood Wave Necro are the following:

Aura Specialization : Expands aura size and slightly buffs critical strike damage.

: Expands aura size and slightly buffs critical strike damage. Aura of Siphoning : Adds damage and provides some extra healing.

: Adds damage and provides some extra healing. Hex of Whispers : Increases damage and removes Crowd Control effects in tight spots.

: Increases damage and removes Crowd Control effects in tight spots. Soul Harvest : Boosts core stats based on nearby monster density.

: Boosts core stats based on nearby monster density. Piranhado : Pulls mobs of enemies together.

: Pulls mobs of enemies together. Purging Touch – Boosts Eldrich power.

– Boosts Eldrich power. Breath of the Coven – Boosts Attack Speed.

– Boosts Attack Speed. The Cycle – Grows a flower that poisons enemies and heals allies

Powers of Witchcraft may disappear after Season 7, but they could return in another form like Vampire Powers and Malignant Hearts did.

Best Occult Gems

Here are the best Occult Gems for this build:

Voice of the Stars – Boost damage for ‍The Seeker

– Boost damage for ‍The Seeker Friend of the Bog : Extra stats mean more damage, more life means better defense and Overpower hits, plus you can move freely through mobs.

: Extra stats mean more damage, more life means better defense and Overpower hits, plus you can move freely through mobs. Phantom String: Simple and solid damage multiplier.

Best Mercenaries

We’d recommend bringing Subo as your main hired merc. Mostly because Subo will serve as your spotter and will engage enemies allowing you to see mobs before they reach you meaning you can cast your attack rotation in the best time.

Select Raheir as your Support merc. His defensive buffs will help keep you alive should you get caught by a mob. He can also do decent damage to enemies when he charges in.

Best Legendary Aspects

Legendary Aspects can boost your build and add special powers to buff your primary skills. Here are the ones you need and where to find them:

Aspect How to get Region Dungeon Gamble Obols Heir of Perdition Beat Uber bosses to farm – – Helm Shroud of False Death Beat Uber bosses to farm – – Chest Ultimate Shadow Salvage – – – Kessime’s Legacy Salvage / Helltide Chests – – Pants Exploiter’s Salvage – – – Tidal Salvage – – – Sacrifical Salvage – – Focus Damned Salvage – – Focus Vehement Brawler’s Salvage – – Focus

Remember, you can also strip these Aspects from their original item and apply them to an item of your choosing.

Best Paragon Glyphs

Once you reach level 60 you’ll stop earning skills points and start earning Paragon points instead. This leveling system works very differently and involves you selecting updates from various boards with different themes and buffs.

Every path is different, but the good news is that by targeting different Glyphs as you move around the Paragon Board, you’ll start buffing your Necro in the ways that matter most to the build.

At level 50+, Paragon Points are the way forward.

Here are the best Glyphs for a Blood Wave Necromancer build in Diablo 4:

Level 15

Corporeal

‍ Exploit

‍ Dominate

‍ Essence

‍ Sacrificial

‍Amplify

Level 21

‍ Essence

‍ Dominate

‍ Exploit

‍ Corporeal

‍ Eliminator

‍Sacrificial

Once you reach Paragon Level 15, work your way towards the above Glyphs. You’ll also unlock more across the Paragon Board as you earn more points, but selecting these particular Glyphs in this order will keep you on the best possible path for the Blood Surge build.

Best endgame weapons, armor & socket

Here’s the best gear you should hunt down for the Blood Wave Necromancer build, including the best socket to use:

Item Socket Item type Power Heir of Perdition Occult Gems (Above) Helm Increases your damage dealt by 60%. Slaughter enemies to briefly steal Mother’s Favor from nearby allies. Shroud of False Death ZanXal Chest If you haven’t dealt damage in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40% Movement Speed. Runic Gloves of Ultimate Shadow – Gloves Bone Wave creates Desecrated Ground. Kessime’s Legacy Occult Gems (Above) Pants Chance for Blood Wave to Deal Double Damage. Runic Cleats of the Cursed Aura – Boots Boosts life and movement speed. Tidal Bonebreaker BacQax Main Hand Adds more Blood Waves. Sacrificial Ocelot’s Eye Emerald Amulet Boosts Blood skills. Fastblood Soulwatch Hoop Skull Ring Cooldown reduction. Soulwatch Hoop of the Damned Skull Ring Cooldown reduction. – – Offhand –

It’ll take time to track down this exact set, but once you do this will make up your endgame gear.

Of course, it’s up to you which gear you equip and you may want to mix it up, but this setup will give you a decided advantage.

Necromancer Blood Wave build for PvP

You can get through most PvP encounters with a the endgame Blood Wave Necro build. With the endgame Blood Wave Necromancer’s focus on Overpower, you can end fights quickly. It deals massive damage that opponents won’t see coming.

Now that you know how to craft this top-tier Necromancer build, make sure to check out our guides for the Druid, Sorcerer, Rogue, Barbarian, and Spirtiborn. There’s also our Diablo 4 Class tier list so you can see where this build fits in the current meta.