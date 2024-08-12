Best Diablo 4 Barrage Rogue builds in Season 5

Rogue is one of the most rewarding classes to play in Season 5, so if you’re planning to create a Barrage Rogue, you’ll need to know about its best leveling and endgame builds.

The sneaky and swift Rogue class received a few nice buffs for Season of the Infernal Hordes. Rogues who want a mid-range playstyle that can wipe out enemies with a few hits should try out this build.

Depending on which phase of the game you’re in, the Barrage Rogue build can differ slightly. With the correct skills, gear, and Paragon Glyphs, your Barrage Rogue will shine in Season 5.

Best Barrage Rogue leveling build in Diablo 4 Season 5

Starting at level 1 and making it to level 50, the Barrage Rogue has plenty of active and passive skills to unlock. Here is the order of skills you should obtain for this leveling build:

Level Skill 1 Puncture 2 Enhanced Puncture 3 Barrage 4 Enhanced Barrage 5 Fundamental Puncture 6 Advanced Barrage 7 Dash 8 Barrage 9 Barrage 10 Barrage 11 Barrage 12 Dark Shroud 13 Enhanced Dark Shroud 14 Subverting Dark Shroud 15 Exploit 16 Malice 17 Shadow Imbuement 18 Poison Imbuement 19 Enhanced Shadow Imbuement 20 Blended Shadow Imbuement 21 Enhanced Poison Imbuement 22 Blended Poison Imbuement 23 Shadow Crash 24 Consuming Shadows 25 Weapon Mastery 26 Weapon Mastery 27 Weapon Mastery 28 Exploit 29 Exploit 30 Malice 31 Malice 32 Precision Imbuement 33 Precision Imbuement 34 Precision 35 Puncture 36 Puncture 37 Puncture 38 Puncture 39 Dark Shroud 40 Dark Shroud 41 Dark Shroud 42 Dark Shroud 43 Stutter Step 44 Stutter Step 45 Stutter Step 46 Poison Imbuement 47 Poison Imbuement 48 Poison Imbuement 49 Poison Imbuement Renown 1 Precision Imbuement Renown 2 Adrenaline Rush Renown 3 Adrenaline Rush Renown 4 Adrenaline Rush Renown 5 Haste Renown 6 Haste Renown 7 Haste Renown 8 Impetus Renown 9 Impetus Renown 10 Impetus

It’s best to grab these skills in this order for the best leveling experience as a Barrage Rogue. The main focus of this build is the Barrage Core Skill, which deals AoE damage to targets, alongside rendering enemies Vulnerable.

The leveling Barrage Rogue build is also pretty heavy in Imbuements, specifically the Poison and Shadow ones. This will help you deal great damage over time alongside your main Puncture and Barrage attacks.

Skills like Dash and Dark Shroud aid in your mobility as a Rogue. Dash can be a second type of Dodge which also damages and Slows enemies in your path. You also have Dark Shroud to boost your movement speed and health.

Best Specialization for leveling

At levels 15, 20, and 30, Rogues unlock unique Specializations that enable strong passive abilities. Between Combo Points, Inner Sight, and Preparation, the Barrage Rogue build is best paired with the Combo Points Specialization.

This will let you access Basic Skills like Puncture to generate Combo Points. Once you rack up three points, you can consume them using Core Skills such as Barrage for additional effects. This specialization will improve your Barrage skill immensely and allow for better crowd control.

Best leveling rotation

Shadow Imbuement

Puncture

Barrage

Poison Imbuement

Puncture/Barrage repeat

Dash

Dark Shroud

While there’s no sure-fire leveling rotation for a perfect combat encounter as a Barrage Rogue, this is just a helpful suggestion. You should start with Shadow Imbuement which can make enemies Vulnerable.

We recommend using the Puncture skill to fill your Combo Points, which you can then spend to unleash a better Barrage attack that’s not only Shadow Imbued but upgraded with the Rogue Specialization.

After running out of your Shadow Imbuement, apply a Poison Imbuement to generate some Energy and inflict Poison damage to enemies. You can then repeat the Puncture and Barrage skills for more combo attacks.

Lastly, you can use Dash to Slow any leftover enemies and then use Dark Shroud which grants you a boost in movement speed and health. Repeat this rotation for a worthwhile combat experience.

Best Legendary Aspects

While you won’t have the most Legendary Aspects until the endgame phase, you can still pick up a few for your leveling build. These will all enhance your best abilities, so you can reach the endgame in no time.

Aspect Power Dungeon Region Obol gamble Rapid Aspect Basic Skills gain an attack speed boost. Buried Halls Dry Steppes Offhands Aspect of Branching Volleys Increase the damage of arrows that ricochet from Barrage. The arrows also have a chance to split in half when they ricochet. Shadowed Plunge Hawezar Offhands Aspect of Nebulous Brews Consuming a Healing Potion grants a boost in movement speed and you can drink them while at full Life. Also, you spawn a Healing Potion every 20 meters traveled. – – Boots Aspect of the Expectant After attacking enemies with a Basic Skill, increase your next Core Skill damage. Underroot Scosglen Offhands

Best Barrage Rogue endgame build in Diablo 4 Season 5

Once you finally make it to the endgame, you’ll want to switch up your Barrage Rogue build a bit. While the core of this build stays the same, you’ll be changing a few of your Active and Passive Skills based on the chart below.

Active Skills

Active Skill Upgrades Points Allocated Puncture Enhanced, Funamental 1 Barrage Enhanced, Improved 5 Caltrops Enhanced, Methodical 1 Dash Enhanced, Methodical 1 Dark Shroud Enhanced, Subverting 5 Smoke Grenade Enhanced, Countering 1 Cold Imbuement Enhanced, Mixed 1

In the Barrage Rogue endgame build, you’ll be keeping Puncture and Barrage as your main damage skills. Instead of Poison and Shadow, you’ll switch to the Cold Imbuement to render enemies Vulnerable and Frozen.

With new skills like Caltrops and Smoke Grenade, you can Daze and Chill enemies. Keep Dash around for extra mobility, as it’s a dependable skill for increasing your Critical Strike Chance.

Passive Skills

Passive Skill Points Sturdy 3 Siphoning Strikes 1 Weapon Mastery 3 Unstable Elixirs 3 Trick Attacks 3 Exploit 3 Malice 3 Frigid Finesse 3 Innervation 1 Second Wind 3 Alchemist’s Fortune 2 Precision 1

There are quite a few Passive Skills added to this endgame build. Unstable Elixirs stuns nearby enemies after ingesting a Healing Potion which pairs incredibly with Aspect of Nebulous Brews (allows you to consume these potions even with full Life).

We also have Passives that help your survivability and Energy consumption like Second Wind, which grants you extra Life as a Barrier for each 100 Energy spent, and Innervation, which offers a chance to gain 8% Energy on a Lucky Hit.

Most of the other Passives are good for boosting damage. Weapon Mastery generates a bonus when attacking with a certain weapon type, and Trick Attacks makes your Critical Strike Chance increase after Dazing or Stunning an enemy.

Best Specialization for endgame

For the best Rogue Specialization during the endgame, keep Combo Points. It’s still the best Specialization for Barrage Rogues of any level. Use Puncture to fill up Combo Points before emitting your powerful Barrage skill.

If you’re sick of using this Specialization, the second best option would be Inner Sight as it allows you to Mark enemies. When the Inner Sight bar is full, you gain unlimited Energy and increased Critical Strike Chance for a few seconds.

Best endgame rotation

Caltrops

Dash

Smoke Grenade

Cold Imbuement

Puncture

Barrage

This endgame rotation works a little differently than the leveling one and should serve you well on the battlefield. You’ll start with placing Caltrops which will increase the damage you deal to enemies stuck in them.

Dash here to increase your Critical Strike Chance, then cast out a Smoke Grenade to Daze enemies in the area. Finally, use Cold imbuement before Puncturing enemies for those Combo Points.

The final blow is your Barrage Skill which will be buffed by both the Cold Imbuement and Specialization. You can then repeat this rotation for a successful combat encounter.

Best Legendary Aspects

Now that you’re in the endgame, you should be collecting the best Legendary Aspects. While many of the ones in the leveling build are just as good, here are a few more you should look out for:

Aspect Power Dungeon Region Obol gamble Aspect of Corruption Imbuement Skill effects have an increased potency against Vulnerable enemies. Renegade’s Retreat Kehjistan Offhands Coldclip Aspect Your Basic Skills are always Cold Imbued. You deal increased damage to enemies who are Chilled/Frozen. – – Offhands Frostbitten Aspect Enemies hit with your Stun Grenades have a chance to be Frozen. – – Boots Aspect of Unstable Imbuements When casting an Imbuement Skill you trigger an explosion around yourself to deal extra damage. Whispering Vault Dry Steppes Offhands Eluding Aspect Beocming Injured while Crowd Controlled makes you Unstoppable for a few seconds. Caldera Gate Fractured Peaks Boots

Paragon Board

With the Paragon Board and points now available, you can upgrade your endgame Barrage Rogue even further.

There are a bunch of Glyphs to use and paths to take in these boards, so we’ll outline the best Glyphs you should place in your Paragon Board for the Barrage Rogue build.

Best Glyphs

Canny

Combat

Control

Fluidity

Ambush

These are the five Glyphs you should prioritize leveling up. You can do this by running Nightmare Dungeons. They will all help amplify your damage output and agility.

Best Barrage Rogue endgame item build

When looking at the best gear to wear during the endgame as a Barrage Rogue, there are a few great options to choose from. While some of these items are of Legendary status, a lot of them are Uniques.

The most important aspect of these gear items is their powers, which all play into a Barrage Rogue’s strengths. Here’s which items you should try to obtain during the endgame:

Item Socket Item Type Power Cowl of the Nameless Ruby for extra life Helm Gain increased Lucky Hit Chance against Crowd Controlled enemies. Runic Mail of Concussive Strikes Ruby for extra life Chest Armor Damaging an enemy has a chance to Daze them for a couple of seconds. Runic Gloves of the Expectant – Gloves After attacking with a Basic Skill, increases the damage of the next Core Skill. Umbrous Runic Leggings Ruby for extra life Pants Critical Strikes have a chance to grant a free Dark Shroud shadow. Frostbitten Runic Cleats – Boots Enemies hit by your Stun Grenades have a chance to be Frozen for a couple of seconds. Skyhunter Emerald for extra Critical Strike damage Main Weapon Your first direct damage dealt is a guaranteed Critical Strike. When consuming stacks of Precision casting a skill, your skill gains increased Critical Strike damage and you gain Energy. The Umbracrux Emerald for extra Critical Strike damage Offhand 1 Subterfuge Skills create an attachable Shade Totem for a few seconds. Any damage it takes is replicated on surrounding enemies for extra effectiveness. Condemnation Emerald for extra Critical Strike damage Offhand 2 Your Core Skills deal increased damage when spending three Combo Points. Basic Skills using this weapon have a chance to generate three Combo Points. Amulet of Branching Volleys Emerald for extra Critical Strike damage Amulet Increase the damage of arrows that ricochet from Barrage. The arrows also have a chance to split in half when they ricochet. Saboteur’s Signet Diamond for resistance to all elements Ring 1 Casting a Core Skill has a chance to throw Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies. Coldclip Loop Diamond for resistance to all elements Ring 2 Your Basic Skills are always Cold Imbued. You deal increased damage to enemies who are Chilled/Frozen.

Best Barrage Rogue build for PvP

The good news is that the Barrage Rogue is an excellent choice for a PvP build, and you don’t need an alternate one to tackle the Fields of Hatred.

While Barrage is incredible at AoE damage and Crowd Control, that doesn’t mean it cannot also excel at single-target combat. You just have to make sure you’re aiming Barrage correctly – otherwise, it’s great for fighting other players online.

Now that you know everything about the best Barrage Rogue builds, you’ll want to check out our other class builds such as Sorcerer, Barbarian, Druid, and Necromancer.