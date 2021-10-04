Best Diablo 3 Demon Hunter Builds: Season 24

Looking for the best Diablo 3 Demon Hunter builds coming into this season? Here is everything you need to know to master Demon Hunter and battle through hell and back.

Demon Hunter in Diablo 3 offers players a pure adrenaline rush, with a kit that shows off plenty of ranged combat options, including dual-wielded crossbows, magic, and traps.

The class allows players to weave together movement and waves of arrows, shredding through tons of enemies quickly as Demon Hunter can dash into enemy backlines with ease, and in many ways feels like a mix between two Diablo 2 classes – the Amazon and the Assassin.

So, here’s why you should pick Demon Hunter going into this season, as well as a rundown of their best builds.

Contents

Is the Demon Hunter for me?

For players who enjoy lots of dashes and shredding through enemies with waves of arrows, the Demon Hunter is for you. Demon Hunter is a ranged class, and mostly deals physical damage. The class brings the ability to dash around maps using multiple abilities, reigning arrows on foes clearing the entire screen’s worth of enemies.

If you enjoy dealing high amounts of damage, at a rapid pace far away from your enemies, Demon Hunter might be the class for you. It isn’t a tank class, so if you are looking to soak up a lot of damage, other classes you might enjoy include Barbarian or Crusader.

Is the Demon Hunter good in Diablo 3 Season 24?

Demon Hunter happens to be quite good in Season 24 of Diablo 3. One look at Maxroll.gg’s tier list shows that Demon Hunter is placed in S-tier, having two different builds in the highest-ranked tier, showing just how strong Demon Hunter is right now.

Best Diablo 3 Demon Hunter Build: Season 24

In order to maximize your damage, you’ll want to run the Gears of Dreadlands (GoD), Hungering Arrow build. This build is currently the best and most reliable build for Demon Hunter in Diablo 3.

Active Skills

Below are all of the skills included in the build, but be sure to max out your critical hit chance, Cold damage, critical hit damage, and area damage so that these skills work together the best they can:

Skill Rune Hungering Arrow Devouring Arrow Strafe Rocket Storm Vengence Dark Heart Preparation Focused Mind Fan of Knives Bladed Armor Open Slot Open Slot

Passive Skills

In terms of passive skills, you’ll want to have:

Numbing Traps

Awareness

Ambush

Tactical Advantage

Blood Vengence

Item build & Ethereal Weapon

Here is how to maximize your Diablo 3 Monk build this season:

Item Type Name Helm Dystopian Goggles Shoulders Mechanical Pauldrons Chest Galvanized Vest Gloves Gas Powered Automail Forearm Bracers Wraps of Clarity Belt Hunter’s Wrath Pants Cold Cathode Trousers Boots Antique Vintage Boots Ring 1 Focus Ring 2 Restraint Amulet Squirt’s Necklace Main-hand weapon Buriza-Do Kyanon* Off-hand weapon The Ninth Cirri Satchel*

* Buriza-Do Kyanon and The Ninth Cirri Satchel are Ethereal Weapons, so can only be used during Season 24. They can be interchanged with the weapons Dawn and Valla’s Bequest.

Follower

While some don’t play with a follower, they can help make or break your gameplay. Changes from Diablo 3’s Season 23 allowed you to customize their armor alongside their weapons, so now they make an impact.

We recommend bringing along the Scoundrel, as the Scoundrel also relies on the Dexterity stat that Demon Hunter benefits from.

Alternative Diablo 3 Demon Hunter builds

If the GoD build doesn’t pique your interest, don’t worry. There is another path that we can recommend following, which is also considered an S-tier build.

UE Multishot

The Unhallowed Essence Multishot Demon Hunter build is one of the older builds in the game, and is still incredibly strong.

Skill Rune Multishot Arsenal Preparation Invigoration Vengence Dark Heart Vault Tumble Open Slot Open Slot Open Slot Open Slot

The full Inna Unhallowed Essence Multishot guide can be obtained via Maxroll.gg.

So that’s it for our Diablo 3 Demon Hunter Builds for this Season! Hoping to become a Season 24 champion? Be sure to check out our guides:

